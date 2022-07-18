Toyota Sequoia “Shadow Line” Hunkers Down on Contrasting Aftermarket Wheels

The automotive industry is in shambles because of stuff like the chip shortage but also because of carmakers trying their best to complicate everything. So, how about a minimalist’s approach, even if only in CGI?
Let us take Toyota as an example, as it serves our digital purpose. They are reinventing major nameplates into quirky global players, but their reputation for reliability has also gone for a worldwide vacation even as they cannot keep up with demand for certain models.
The Land Cruiser and Lexus LX are not available for ordering at home in Japan anymore, while over in the United States, people must contend with major flaws that plague related models such as the XK70 2022 Tundra full-size pickup truck. So, perhaps one might be better off putting their faith into the acquisition of the 2023 Sequoia three-row SUV sibling. Especially if it comes with a CGI tuning twist.
Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, probably thinks now is the right digital time to again play with the all-new Sequoia in a way that makes it stand out in a crowd and will perhaps spite the Tundra buyers. Thus, after previously rocking a murdered-out virtual tune or feeling subtly menacing when dropped on CGI aftermarket wheels, now the pixel master again plays the contrasting trump card with a pristine, white Sequoia that just likes to have a hint of black, as well.
Witnesses might even say this new Toyota Sequoia virtual build looks swanky in CGI town, especially when hunkering down on huge aftermarket wheels and when the lowered suspension and new rims bode well for the signature “Shadow Line” treatment. So, would you take it home over any other full-size three-row U.S.-specification SUV out there, or will you just wait for a few better options?
