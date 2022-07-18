New Nissan Bluebird EV Imagined With 1980s Style to Make Everyone Forget a Leaf

According to a recent report making the rounds of the proverbial rumor mill, Nissan’s once worldwide best-selling Leaf EV might soon bite the dust, and no replacement is planned in the corner offices.
Well, that’s a bit sad for a model that’s an equal trendsetter in the EV community as was the original Toyota Prius in the hybrid sector. But the automotive world is evolving faster than anyone would have guessed it back in 2010 when the Nissan Leaf was first introduced. Now, still in its second generation, this hatchback EV might not have much of a future for long.
No worries, as there are always solutions to such predicaments – both in the real world and across the virtual realm. The latter is also where the pixel master behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) likes to dwell and at the same time pull the heartstrings of the Nissan Bluebird fans with a zero-emission twist.
Yes, the Nissan compact car that was first introduced way back in 1957 – and is now one of the longest-running nameplates from the JDM part of the world (alongside Toyota’s Crown or Land Cruiser, for example) has been taken for a CGI ride into global presentation territory – even if only unofficially. This 2023 Nissan Bluebird EV sure has all the makings of an international affair, perhaps even taking the reins from the slow-selling Leaf.
After all, if Toyota thinks it will find success in selling a sedan-SUV Crown across the North American market, what could stop Nissan from doing the same without actually copying them? You see, this proposal for the EV Bluebird is also a fastback sedan – but instead of getting crossover vibes, we are riddled with 1980s nostalgia as it takes direct inspiration from the ninth-generation model that was born in 1985. And the revival still has a “typical 2-box fastback” style, of course…
