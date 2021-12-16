Nissan Converts Its Bluebird Into a Fully-Electric Newbird With a LEAF Drivetrain

It’s been 35 years since Nissan’s Sunderland plant in the U.K. began operations, so the automaker decided to celebrate the moment with a new take on its Bluebird, the first Nissan vehicle to roll out of the factory. The one-off commemorative project car is fully electric.
Dubbed the Newbird by the manufacturer, the car is powered by the 100 percent electric drivetrain of a Nissan LEAF and it further emphasizes Nissan’s ambitious goal to electrify its vehicle lineup. The company’s Ambition 2030 plan will have the automaker introduce 23 new electrified models, including 15 new EVs, by the fiscal year 2030.
Built to represent all that is great about the Sunderland plant (past present and future), as stated by Alan Johnson, the factory’s Vice President, Nissan’s Newbird was born out of extensive modifications brought to the original Bluebird. Those changes were necessary to integrate the LEAF’s electric drivetrain.
A LEAF motor, inverter, and 40 kWh battery pack replaced the original petrol engine and gearbox, and the battery modules were split between the engine bay and boot for optimized weight distribution. Nissan also added a custom suspension to support the extra weight from the battery packs. The power steering, heating systems, and braking system also had to be modified.
According to the car manufacturer’s estimations, the Newbird should offer a range of approximately 130 miles (209 km) on a single charge. It can go from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in under 15 seconds.
As for the exterior looks of the upgraded Bluebird, Nissan explains it went with a graphic motif inspired by design cues of the 80s consumer technology, combined with a 21st century aesthetic.
The entire conversion project was entrusted to Kinghorn Electric Vehicles, a family-owned company that specializes in turning classic cars into fully electric ones using Nissan LEAF motors, inverters, and batteries. Kinghorn is located just 15 miles from the Sunderland plant.
