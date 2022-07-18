Porsche 918 Gets an Unofficial Facelift, Shelby GT350R Acts As the Donor Car

We haven’t heard anything about the Porsche 918 Spyder and Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R in a while. Nonetheless, both of them continue to thrill their owners all over the world, with the German hybrid hypercar acting as a garage queen most of the time and the American muscle car turning heads at various events.
They have absolutely nothing in common, save for the number of wheels perhaps, yet this hasn’t stopped photo.chopshop on Instagram from throwing them into the rendering blender. The result is something that would spark a lot of controversy in the real world, but it only exists in the digital realm.
You don’t have to be a connoisseur to tell that it was the Porsche 918 Spyder that has received a new face, with the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R acting as the donor vehicle sacrificing its front end. Thus, the headlamps, bumper, grille, daytime running lights, chin spoiler, and even the racing stripes carry over from the Blue Oval’s model.
A mandatory feature in the U.S. of A., the side markers come from the blue-blooded machine born overseas. Bar a few rearranged pixels, the front hood looks the same, and so do the arched fenders. The doors, rear quarter panels, side mirror casings, side skirts, and front and rear windscreens, soldier on. And if you like those multi-spoke alloys, then you should know that they are the OEM offering on the 918 Spyder.
Now, as controversial as this mashup may be, it actually sounds worse than it looks. To the untrained eye, for whom a car is something to get to and fro, it would probably look normal. But since there are no untrained eyes here, we’ve got to pop the question. So, what is your opinion on a 918 with the face of the GT350R?
