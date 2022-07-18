2024 Honda Accord Flaunts Mature CGI Design Along With Ritzy Color Choices

Even though Honda sales haven’t been great during the first six months of the year, demand is strong and only hampered by the current woes across the entire automotive industry. So, the Japanese keep pushing and hoping.
This summer is quite busy for Honda in the United States. The sixth-generation 2023 Honda CR-V compact crossover SUV just went official last week, and it will soon be accompanied by the upcoming 2023 Civic Type R high-performance model – its premiere has been scheduled for July 20th, 2022. But that is not all.
Instead, Honda will keep pushing soon enough with a 2023 or (more likely) a 2024 model year Accord mid-size sedan to show Ford and the lot they’ve been wrong for ousting four-doors (like the Taurus) into oblivion. And given what we have seen in official spy shots so far, it might be more American than Detroit and Co. Itself.
Alas, with the all-new eleventh-generation Honda Accord still under tight wraps, everyone has an unofficial opinion about the looks of the new iteration. And the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have also imagined the appearance of the upcoming eleventh generation of this ubiquitous mid-size Japanese sedan – complete with a few color twists.
As always, the news outlet has tried to solidify all rumors regarding the upcoming new generation and speculates on what is still unknown – such as the interior. The latter is said to take inspiration from new releases such as the Civic/CR-V pair and the new compact crossover SUV will also lend it the updated hybrid powertrain with 204 horsepower and 247 lb-ft (335 Nm) to make it even more attractive.
As for the color palette preview, those are unofficial hues and should be taken with a pinch of salt – just like the rest of the renderings, for that matter. But you already knew that, right?
