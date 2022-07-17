Acura NSX Works on Its British Humor With Help From the New Range Rover Sport

The modern-day Acura (Honda) NSX needs a brand new face, said no one who could officially make it happen. However, that doesn’t mean that it couldn't get a significant facelift in the virtual world, which is what we are looking at here.
Signed by photo.chopshop and shared on social media, this rendering imagines the Japanese mid-engine supercar with the face of the new generation Range Rover Sport. Is that too much to digest? Why, of course it is, after all, who would ever feel the need to have such an oddity parked in their driveway.
Now, the average Joe, who doesn’t know much about cars, might beg to differ, and truth be told, it does sound worse on paper than it actually looks. Up front, it has a smaller version of the latest Range Rover Sport’s grille, flanked by a pair of identical yet shrunken LED headlights.
Also sourced from the high-rider, the bumper retains the design for the most part, yet the central air intake is different, and so is the integrated chin spoiler. Last but not least, the ‘Range Rover’ logo bedecks the hood, which was also updated in order to fit the new styling. It would have been interesting to see what the back end would have looked like inspired by that of the Sport, but unfortunately, this is where the rendering artist decided to draw the line.
Meanwhile, back in the real world, the latest NSX hasn’t revolutionized the supercar world, unlike its iconic predecessor. It is being sent off with the Type S variant that premiered one year ago, sporting updated styling, and revised oily bits. The NSX Type S is a bit more powerful than the regular model, boasting a combined 600 hp and 492 lb-ft (667 Nm) of torque from the bi-turbo 3.5-liter V6, and three electric motors. Production is capped at 350 copies, out of which 300 are reserved for our market.
Now, the average Joe, who doesn’t know much about cars, might beg to differ, and truth be told, it does sound worse on paper than it actually looks. Up front, it has a smaller version of the latest Range Rover Sport’s grille, flanked by a pair of identical yet shrunken LED headlights.
Also sourced from the high-rider, the bumper retains the design for the most part, yet the central air intake is different, and so is the integrated chin spoiler. Last but not least, the ‘Range Rover’ logo bedecks the hood, which was also updated in order to fit the new styling. It would have been interesting to see what the back end would have looked like inspired by that of the Sport, but unfortunately, this is where the rendering artist decided to draw the line.
Meanwhile, back in the real world, the latest NSX hasn’t revolutionized the supercar world, unlike its iconic predecessor. It is being sent off with the Type S variant that premiered one year ago, sporting updated styling, and revised oily bits. The NSX Type S is a bit more powerful than the regular model, boasting a combined 600 hp and 492 lb-ft (667 Nm) of torque from the bi-turbo 3.5-liter V6, and three electric motors. Production is capped at 350 copies, out of which 300 are reserved for our market.