Hyundai N Vision 74 Adopts Vintage U.S. Ways, Morphs Into a G-Body Notchback

During Hyundai’s N Day 2022, the South Korean automaker officially announced the arrival of an Ioniq 5 N EV for next year but also teased enthusiasts with a pair of concept cars.
At least one of them, the RN22e, might eventually materialize as a possible Ioniq 6 N fastback EV sedan, but of course, all eyes were peeled at the sight of the N Vision 74 hybrid. It is a quirky endeavor indeed, though not in the way of styling as some might assume. Even if they are DeLorean fans, as it turns out.
Instead, the N Vision 74 coupe is a hybrid in the sense that Hyundai gave it a powertrain that combines hydrogen-based fuel cell power with a mix of battery electric power. That should be enough for cool performance figures (671 hp) and great range (373 miles/600 km) plus refill times. As for the design, that one is less controversial than the Ioniq 6, for example, but it’s still subject to introspection.
That’s according to Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who obviously knows how to juggle with the automotive eras, as well as people’s assumptions. He noticed that N Vision 74 was quickly compared with the DMC DeLorean, but he says that Hyundai actually “pays homage to the Giugiaro-designed 1974 Pony Coupe concept. When Hyundai was not able to bring that car to market, Giugiaro sold a refined design of it to DeLorean.”
So, there are two main design directions he adopted for this digital project – a comparable DeLorean N Vision 74 concept idea for those who seek the DMC link. Plus, his personal favorite, “a G-body-inspired roofline,” essentially makes the N Vision 74 concept a cool Notchback. Now, give us your two cents on the matter – which idea is cooler for a quick stint across the virtual realm: the alleged DeLorean inspiration or a cough, Fox Body-style, cough, transformation as an Americana G-Body?
