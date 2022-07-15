Virtual Koenigsegg CCX A90 Toyota Supra Feels Exotic... for a Mid-Engined BMW!

The Koenigsegg CCX was a mid-engine sports car made entirely in Sweden between 2006 and 2010 in extremely low numbers. So, what does it have to do with the contemporary Toyota GR Supra?
Well, not much, as the Competition Coupe X was a two-door Targa top model powered by a feisty twin-supercharged 4.7-liter and had a total of 806 ponies to take care of galloping duties. Meanwhile, the fifth-generation GR Supra is enduring a lot of chagrin for being developed alongside BMW’s G29 Z4 two-door roadster.
And those two not only share the same architecture, but are also built together by Magna Steyr at its manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria. Plus, they share the same BMW-sourced powertrains. And, until recently, the GR Supra did not even have a purist’s manual transmission option. Alas, Henry Andrus (formerly going by the name of “Andrews”), a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, has a prolific imagination when it comes to mashups, including feisty Euro-JDMs.
So, after stuff like a Toyota Bentley Land Cruiser Flying Spur limo, a funny-looking yet frowned Veilside BMW M4 FD3S Mazda RX-7 Competition, or an awesome Honda S2000 Cayman (and the list could go on), now it is time for yet another digital mashup one certainly did not expect. The imagined Koenigsegg CCX A90 Supra is a bit blurry and stretched, but as far as we can tell and make out of the hashtags it should serve as an exotic mid-engine and widebody JDM.
Luckily, this is all wishful thinking. Otherwise, could anyone think of the memes that would surround a Koenigsegg Supra that would ditch the Swedish powertrain in favor of another swing at mid-engine glory from BMW – especially if they would try to fit in the B48B20 inline-four two-liter turbo mill?! Yeah, that would be a sight to behold…
