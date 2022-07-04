Toyota Bentley Land Cruiser Looks Like a Stormtrooper-Disguised Flying Spur Rebel

When you look at the J300 Toyota Land Cruiser and think of the iconic Star Wars saga, it would be perfectly understandable if the visage reminds you of the legendary bad-aim Stormtroopers’ helmet.
But it is also quite logical if the association does not ring any bells from certain points of view. So, let us kindly reshuffle your Empire conceptions with help from an automotive virtual artist, just like Disney+ did with its long string of Star Wars series. Only, this one does not have the adventures (too) diluted – or, at least, not willingly.
Instead, here is Henry Andrus (formerly known as “Andrews”), the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who has a prolific imagination when it comes to CGI mashups, including funny Euro-JDMs. Stemming from a long string of digital associations, such as the Veilside M4 FD3S Mazda RX-7 Competition or the Honda S2000 Cayman, among others, here is a Toyota Bentley J300 Land Cruiser Flying Spur.
Obviously, instead of an off-road machine, what we have here is a posh full-sized luxury high-performance sports saloon looking like it could no longer cope with the Rolls-Royce Ghost dominion and started a rebellion. Then, it suddenly realized it needed a disguise to hide its true intentions and thus adopted the LC300 face to pass as a CGI Stormtrooper.
Well, at least that is how I imagined the creation of this apparition. Hmm, maybe I should not have binge-watched all nine main Star Wars chapters (plus the two anthology standalones) with my kids over the weekend…
Anyway, this is certainly not the most horrendous CGI mashup idea stemming from the prolific imagination of this pixel master. This horror digital chapter already has entries such as the Honda Element Gladiator 6x6 mutant, or the Ferrari 288 Aztek GTO crossover sports car, among many others! And he keeps on cooking them…
