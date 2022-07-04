Digital Lamborghini Pickup Truck May Not Be Just an Overpriced Chevy El Camino

Just like many other luxury exotic automakers, Lamborghini dared to venture into unknown territory with its Urus super-SUV. Unlike some of its rivals, though, their high rider did have a spiritual ancestor.
Now, more than four years since production started and a few short weeks (or months) from the Urus Evo refresh, people have grown used to seeing this high-performance luxury SUV out and about. With movie stars, athletes, VIPs, and many other affluent owners, of course. But is it enough?
Aston Martin has already topped the 641-horsepower 4.0-liter TFSI twin-turbo V8 with its exclusive DBX707 incarnation and Ferrari will soon unleash a potential V12 menace in the form of the upcoming Purosangue. So, maybe a simple facelift will not cut it any longer.
Perhaps that was the line of thought for this virtual creation. Or, maybe, they just wanted to bring back the Rambo Lambo in a modern and enticing way. Anyway, Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, is quickly back with yet another dream vehicle for his CGI periplus alongside HotCars.
And it kind of keeps the same off-road vibes as with the previous Baja Tesla Cybertruck project even if this does not look like an unstoppable Sci-Fi machine of tough off-road dreams. Well, according to fans, it is nothing of the sort. Instead, it is more like an “overpriced Chevy El Camino” attempt at virtual Ute glory, even though it clearly has four doors instead of just two. Frankly, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, of course.
Still, we could easily understand why most people did not consider this spiritual revival of the vintage LM002 to be their digital cup of tea. Maybe it is because the adapted Sian front cues do not bode well for a crossover-style vehicle. Or, perhaps, the Urus profile is not exactly great for bed conversions. As for the rear, that one looks original, at least. And we secretly love the beefy wheel/tire/suspension combo!
