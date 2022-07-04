2023 Toyota Crown Will Look Like This, Probably Due at U.S. Dealers This Fall

Toyota is getting ready to dip its fingers into the high-riding sedan/fastback territory with a brand-new Crown. The model, which looks somewhat similar to the Citroen C5 X and China’s Ford Mondeo Evos, surfaced online last month in what appear to be official patent images, and now, someone has applied color to those pictures.
That someone is Kolesa, and their take on the 2023 Toyota Crown looks very realistic. As a matter of fact, besides coloring the pics in blue and black, and adding a fake background, they haven’t done anything else to the alleged patent drawings. Thus, if they are indeed real, then the upcoming crossover will look very much like this.
Rumor has it that the all-new Toyota Crown will be built around the TNGA-K platform, otherwise shared with models such as the RAV4, Sienna, Avalon, Camry, Venza, and Highlander. The Lexus NX, RX, and ES have similar underpinnings too.
It has been reported by the Japanese media that the crossover will use a 2.5-liter hybrid, with four cylinders, connected to a CVT, and a 2.4-liter turbo-four, working in concert with a six-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel drive system might be reserved for the upper specs, whereas lower grades should launch with two-wheel drive.
Size-wise, it appears that the 2023 Crown will be about as long as the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, yet its more mainstream approach won’t put it in the same zone as the German executive crossover. But why do we keep referring to it as being a 2023 model? Well, it has been suggested that it could launch sooner than expected, likely this fall. The first units should start arriving at dealers in North America before the end of the year, and unsurprisingly, the model will also be sold in China. We don’t know yet if it will make its way to Europe, but they’ll probably keep it away from the Old Continent.
