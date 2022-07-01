Baja Tesla Cybertruck Looks Like the Unstoppable Sci-Fi Machine of 4x4 Dreams

While Elon Musk is preoccupied with firing Tesla personnel and folks are starting to worry if the company will go bust or not, all is fine and dandy across the virtual EV automotive realm. Yes, even the Cybertruck.
While the real world sees Tesla factories bleeding truckloads of cash daily, Elon Musk speaking of sacking people after the Twitter hype has wined down, and the company closing facilities, nothing can touch the digital universe. In there, even the Cybertruck has gone into mass production and people can enjoy it as a modular, pop-up Space Camper to make it the RV of dreams… Or it even dwells across the surface of Mars!
Now, some pixel masters are willing to play with the suspension of disbelief in a “gentler manner.” Take Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, for instance. After a bundle of CGI creations from fellow digital author Rostislav Prokop, this pixel master is also back with a dream vehicle for his CGI periplus alongside the good folks over at HotCars.
On this occasion, the virtual automotive content creator has abandoned his obsession for Americana muscle and sports cars in favor of something that looks ready to honor any off-road adventure idea. Based on the overly hyped and much-anticipated yet thoroughly belated Tesla Cybertruck, what we have here is the Baja-style concept that probably no one asked for.
Interestingly, it turns out the good folks over at the publication did have a set of rules: “Tesla Baja build, with CTIS (central tires inflation system) wheels like hummer h1, spare wheels on the back, and massive shocks.” Additionally, the virtual artist not only nailed every aspect of the commission but also wanted to see if a Cybertruck really looks cool in a stealthy shade of black. Well, it kind of does, even though also mimicking a Baja truck is certainly not everyone’s cup of tea!
Now, some pixel masters are willing to play with the suspension of disbelief in a “gentler manner.” Take Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, for instance. After a bundle of CGI creations from fellow digital author Rostislav Prokop, this pixel master is also back with a dream vehicle for his CGI periplus alongside the good folks over at HotCars.
On this occasion, the virtual automotive content creator has abandoned his obsession for Americana muscle and sports cars in favor of something that looks ready to honor any off-road adventure idea. Based on the overly hyped and much-anticipated yet thoroughly belated Tesla Cybertruck, what we have here is the Baja-style concept that probably no one asked for.
Interestingly, it turns out the good folks over at the publication did have a set of rules: “Tesla Baja build, with CTIS (central tires inflation system) wheels like hummer h1, spare wheels on the back, and massive shocks.” Additionally, the virtual artist not only nailed every aspect of the commission but also wanted to see if a Cybertruck really looks cool in a stealthy shade of black. Well, it kind of does, even though also mimicking a Baja truck is certainly not everyone’s cup of tea!