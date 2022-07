Ford Excursion Raptor Is the Digital Super Duty Performance SUV to Languish For

SUV

Perhaps it was too ahead of its time and missed the current crossover,, and truck hype train by just a few years while it was preoccupied with battling the Chevrolet Suburban/GMC Yukon XL rivals. Or maybe it was just too much of an F-250 Super Duty pickup truck at its core for its own good. Either way, the hulking V8 and V10-powered full-size SUV met its demise quite early on during the first half-decade of the 21st century.Alas, that does not mean it was devoid of fans, both in the real world and across the virtual realm. Case in point. Here is Jim – the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle series, and now gives us another wishful thinking, hulking SUV - it's a big hit, quite literally. So, after a quick stint back to the 1980s/1990s for a Mercury Sable AIV Coupe, as well as a couple of Single Cab trucks and Chevy Impala SS versions, he is back with more SUV shenanigans.Interestingly, the pixel master kind of reshuffled an initial idea from a few days back when he slapped the Mercury grille on the massive, original Excursion and called it a Voyager. Now, probably thinking that a Ford Expedition Raptor might sound too mundane since the full-size three-row SUV still exists, the CGI expert decided to “dust off the Excursion nameplate.” And in doing so, there is also a big digital twist.Both figuratively – as this all-new Ford Excursion Raptor is merely wishful thinking – and literally since it would need to be an equally humongous performance SUV to succeed its namesake ancestor properly. Now, there are a few quirks. For starters, the “wheel choice did not go unnoticed,” as a fan mentioned – and it rocks on this off-road-oriented SUV design.But, in the end, it also misses one ample opportunity: it should have been an “Excursion Raptor R,” if you ask us…