2024 Honda Accord Rendered With Civic-Inspired Styling Cues

Four-door sedans are going the way of the dodo for quite a few years now, but some brands aren’t willing to discontinue them for crossovers. The Honda Accord, for example, will soldier on for another generation.
Recently spied with tons of camouflaged on every panel, the redesign is expected to launch in 2023 for the 2024 model year. The 11th generation will stay true to the styling of the Civic, albeit with a mature twist. Spy photos of the all-new sedan reveal slimmer headlights, yet similar proportions to the current Accord. The grille appears to be inspired by the HR-V, and the decklid spoiler is joined by C-shaped taillights that stretch the width of the rear end.
All in all, “conservative” may be the best word to describe this fellow.
With the help of Photoshop, rendering artist Marouane Bembli has imagined the 11th generation without any sort of camouflage. “It really felt like I was sketching up a Ford when I looked at the spy photos,” commented the pixel wizard. On the other hand, Marouane believes that “it’s going to be a great-looking Accord. I think Honda is really doing the right thing by drastically reducing or restyling their cars into a more simplistic design.”
Better known as The Sketch Monkey, he does have a point. Crossovers and trucks are getting increasingly overstyled, and there’s a tremendous number of customers who aren’t interested in that stuff. You know, those guys and gals who prioritize fuel economy, convenience features, and reliability.
Back in April 2022, the automaker confirmed that all-new models of the CR-V Hybrid, Civic Hybrid, and Accord Hybrid will launch in the North American market. Lower down the spectrum, the standard powerplant is expected to come in the guise of a 1.5-liter turbo connected to a continuously variable transmission. Similar to the outgoing Accord, the optional powerplant should be a 2.0-liter turbo paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission.
All in all, “conservative” may be the best word to describe this fellow.
With the help of Photoshop, rendering artist Marouane Bembli has imagined the 11th generation without any sort of camouflage. “It really felt like I was sketching up a Ford when I looked at the spy photos,” commented the pixel wizard. On the other hand, Marouane believes that “it’s going to be a great-looking Accord. I think Honda is really doing the right thing by drastically reducing or restyling their cars into a more simplistic design.”
Better known as The Sketch Monkey, he does have a point. Crossovers and trucks are getting increasingly overstyled, and there’s a tremendous number of customers who aren’t interested in that stuff. You know, those guys and gals who prioritize fuel economy, convenience features, and reliability.
Back in April 2022, the automaker confirmed that all-new models of the CR-V Hybrid, Civic Hybrid, and Accord Hybrid will launch in the North American market. Lower down the spectrum, the standard powerplant is expected to come in the guise of a 1.5-liter turbo connected to a continuously variable transmission. Similar to the outgoing Accord, the optional powerplant should be a 2.0-liter turbo paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission.