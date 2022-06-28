Honda Prelude Goes From Zero to Hero in Digital Render, Looks Eager to Race at Pikes Peak

The 100th running edition of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb was held this past weekend in Colorado. This means that we'll have to wait another year until the next edition. But that's ok, especially seeing as this year's race was faced with some tough weather conditions. With all the post-event hype going on, one particular graphic artist decided to come up with an interesting design.
You've surely seen Hugo Silva's designs before. About a month ago he created an Alfa Romeo GTV with a Lancia LC2 LeMans body style and an Alfa Romeo F1 livery. If that sounds like too much to take in, it also feels the same way visually speaking.
Other cars that he has re-envisioned include a Mercury Montego, a Toyota Supra MK3, and even Audi e-tron GT. His work always tends to stir up a lot of attention, and people are often left hoping that his designs will be translated into real life by someone that has the right kind of budget.
And the situation is no different for his latest project, a Honda Prelude MK2. While the Prelude nameplate was first introduced in 1978, the second generation made its way onto the market in 1982. It was replaced by the MK3 about five years later and finally discontinued in October of 2001.
One thing is for sure, we've never seen such an aggressive-looking Prelude before. This is something you'd expect to see in one of Ken Block's Gymkhana movies, or perhaps doing a demo for a historic race of some sort.
He could have opted for a more exotic engine, such as a C32B off of an NSX or an F20C out of a Honda S2000. But instead, he decided to stay true to the "K-swap the world" philosophy that seems to be going so well for a lot of people these days.
This is the same approach you'll see with the Stanceworks Ferrari, as getting up to 1,000-hp is quite feasible. You can also imagine that this Prelude would have the benefit of AWD and a sequential gearbox, all while weighing close to 2,204 lbs (1,000 kg). With this sort of setup, a skilled driver could perhaps achieve a sub-11-minute run up the Pikes Peak Mountain.
Other cars that he has re-envisioned include a Mercury Montego, a Toyota Supra MK3, and even Audi e-tron GT. His work always tends to stir up a lot of attention, and people are often left hoping that his designs will be translated into real life by someone that has the right kind of budget.
And the situation is no different for his latest project, a Honda Prelude MK2. While the Prelude nameplate was first introduced in 1978, the second generation made its way onto the market in 1982. It was replaced by the MK3 about five years later and finally discontinued in October of 2001.
One thing is for sure, we've never seen such an aggressive-looking Prelude before. This is something you'd expect to see in one of Ken Block's Gymkhana movies, or perhaps doing a demo for a historic race of some sort.
He could have opted for a more exotic engine, such as a C32B off of an NSX or an F20C out of a Honda S2000. But instead, he decided to stay true to the "K-swap the world" philosophy that seems to be going so well for a lot of people these days.
This is the same approach you'll see with the Stanceworks Ferrari, as getting up to 1,000-hp is quite feasible. You can also imagine that this Prelude would have the benefit of AWD and a sequential gearbox, all while weighing close to 2,204 lbs (1,000 kg). With this sort of setup, a skilled driver could perhaps achieve a sub-11-minute run up the Pikes Peak Mountain.