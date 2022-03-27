101k-Mile 2000 Ford Excursion Sells for $67,500, Suspicions Arise

The Ford Excursion Limited was a beast of a truck. There’s no denying it. The massively turbocharged diesel engine and impressive off-road capabilities transformed it into a “small” legend. But buying one now with 101,000 miles on the odometer for $67,500 at a heated auction where the seller had no reserve, made some people wonder what was going on.
This 2000 Ford Excursion looks impressively well for its age. This is a proper SUV, not what we’re getting today with crossovers and sedans that have raised suspension and 4x4 systems that disconnect on the highway and in the city for the sake of efficiency. This massive vehicle boasts an impressive 7.3-liter turbocharged diesel V8 that’s somewhat restricted by its four-speed automatic gearbox. Ford’s giving us ten gears nowadays, so you can imagine the progress the company’s made during the last two decades.
The engine might seem like a stretch to car people nowadays, but this iteration was known to last over 700,000 miles (1,126,500 kilometers) with very little extra care other than the normal, timely servicing. It was meant for people that did their job with it or took care of their business traveling long distances and used it also as a family car for adventures other could only dream of.
The 101,000-mile Excursion also has a dual-range transfer case, telescopic heated mirrors, and a ratio of 3.73:1 for the rear end gears which makes it especially capable in the towing department. The fuel economy is unexpectedly good for what this truck is. Add the 44-gallon tank and you got yourself a winner. Country roads are awaiting!
This particular Ford sold on BaT is also a very well equipped one, as it has cruise control, dual zone climate, heated front seats, a foldable third-row bench, a CD player that’s not of much use today, and a trunk with enough space to fit everything you need to disconnect from the ordinary, day-by-day life.
But almost nobody expected it to fetch $67,500! It left almost everyone speechless, especially as the price almost doubled in less than three hours. One user even said that the “price is so unreal, I’ve no words to describe, none,” while others were wondering what they might’ve missed about the truck.
Not everyone agrees the price is a surprise, though. One bidder even said that the truck sitting at 101,000 miles is just “barely broken in” indicating the engine's strong capabilities. You should also know that other lower-mileage units went for even $100,000 just a couple of months ago.
We won’t speculate on the subject, but we can say this is proof that sometimes an auction can go in directions some never even dreamed of. The seller sure is happy about the outcome.
Share your thoughts about it with us in the comments down below. We’d love to hear what you think about this auction result.
The engine might seem like a stretch to car people nowadays, but this iteration was known to last over 700,000 miles (1,126,500 kilometers) with very little extra care other than the normal, timely servicing. It was meant for people that did their job with it or took care of their business traveling long distances and used it also as a family car for adventures other could only dream of.
The 101,000-mile Excursion also has a dual-range transfer case, telescopic heated mirrors, and a ratio of 3.73:1 for the rear end gears which makes it especially capable in the towing department. The fuel economy is unexpectedly good for what this truck is. Add the 44-gallon tank and you got yourself a winner. Country roads are awaiting!
This particular Ford sold on BaT is also a very well equipped one, as it has cruise control, dual zone climate, heated front seats, a foldable third-row bench, a CD player that’s not of much use today, and a trunk with enough space to fit everything you need to disconnect from the ordinary, day-by-day life.
But almost nobody expected it to fetch $67,500! It left almost everyone speechless, especially as the price almost doubled in less than three hours. One user even said that the “price is so unreal, I’ve no words to describe, none,” while others were wondering what they might’ve missed about the truck.
Not everyone agrees the price is a surprise, though. One bidder even said that the truck sitting at 101,000 miles is just “barely broken in” indicating the engine's strong capabilities. You should also know that other lower-mileage units went for even $100,000 just a couple of months ago.
We won’t speculate on the subject, but we can say this is proof that sometimes an auction can go in directions some never even dreamed of. The seller sure is happy about the outcome.
Share your thoughts about it with us in the comments down below. We’d love to hear what you think about this auction result.