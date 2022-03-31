Ford Excursion Trucks Are Hot Right Now, Another One's Up for Grabs at No Reserve

This 177k-Mile 2001 Ford Excursion comes with the same 7.3-liter turbocharged diesel V8, and it is offered at no reserve. It had only one owner, and it remained in Arizona for all its life. This truck even has rear-seat entertainment, so now we are expecting it to go for even more than the other Excursion we’ve previously told you about.
Last week, we showed you a 101k-Mile 2000 Ford Excursion that was sold for the hefty and unexpected price of $67,500. Some of you told us that the sum it fetched is outrageous, while others confirmed this price is more than acceptable. You argued the truck is important and wanted mostly thanks to its exceptionally good engine. But there were also a couple of Excursion owners who said they were ready to sell their trucks now, seeing how valuable the model has become. Now, we are inclined to believe one of our readers started this auction.
The Ford Excursion that is now available on BaT for just six more days is already sitting at $11,000 after just five bids and after only half an hour since it was added. This one might also go to an extremely uncomfortable price for some people that are interested in classic or old cars that have made a name for themselves as being reliable. The interest manifested by car lovers for this Ford truck is interesting, to say the least.
You were warned about this Excursion being a better truck than the other one. It comes with keyless entry pad on the driver’s door, it has power seats, cruise control, and the factory CD stereo. The Ford also boasts a rust-free aspect, a four-speed automatic gearbox, and illuminated running boards.
Considering that the owner was willing from the start to let it go at no reserve, we can safely assume they were confident from the beginning about what the Oxford White, no accidents, 250-HP truck could be sold for. It has some scuffs here and there, but for a 21-year-old truck, it doesn't look bad at all.
The only thing worth considering right now is the fact that it had its last serious service done in 2018 when it had 172,000 miles on the odometer.
In the end, we leave it to you. For how much money do you think this Excursion will find a new owner?
We’ll let you know if it somehow manages to break a record.
