Green 1993 Ford Bronco Doesn't Need Spring to Flaunt Eddie Bauer Affordability

As a reminder, Eddie Bauer is an American clothing store chain established way back in 1920. It is present not just in stores or online, but also on anything from eyewear to furniture, and until 2010 on FoMoCos.
A little over a decade ago, for Blue Oval aficionados an upper trim level Bronco, Explorer, Expedition, or Excursion SUV would probably have been synonymous with Eddie Bauer. And for good reasons. Case in point, we have a two-tone green 1993 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer edition as a potentially prim and proper example.
Equipped with the 5.8-liter V8, the SUV looks ready for anything and currently resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. The dealership flaunts an affordable price tag on this high-mileage two-door SUV, so we know it was once a great road trip companion.
Perhaps it will be again. But only if the highlights are enticing enough. Among them, a Deep Forest Green paintjob that is seen here with a lovely ivory-color fiberglass roof, as well as a matching bodyside pinstripe. It naturally contrasts and compliments the tan cloth interior and looks good enough for the age.
On the other hand, there are signs of wear and tear inside, as the odometer also shows a high mileage tale. No matter how much the dealership tries to paint a pretty picture for this Bronco, the instrument cluster has clocked no less than 149,122 miles. This is almost 240,000 km for anyone not speaking imperial (metrics). Sure, the other side of the coin reveals that it has been a faithful companion.
This could be more than enough for some, alongside the 5.8-liter V8 and automatic transmission (with overdrive) combination, complete with an electronic transfer case for on-demand 4x4 capabilities. The latter sure bode well for the meaty, white-letter General Grabber A/T tires. And, finally, there is also an affordable $24,900 asking price attached to this listing.
Equipped with the 5.8-liter V8, the SUV looks ready for anything and currently resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. The dealership flaunts an affordable price tag on this high-mileage two-door SUV, so we know it was once a great road trip companion.
Perhaps it will be again. But only if the highlights are enticing enough. Among them, a Deep Forest Green paintjob that is seen here with a lovely ivory-color fiberglass roof, as well as a matching bodyside pinstripe. It naturally contrasts and compliments the tan cloth interior and looks good enough for the age.
On the other hand, there are signs of wear and tear inside, as the odometer also shows a high mileage tale. No matter how much the dealership tries to paint a pretty picture for this Bronco, the instrument cluster has clocked no less than 149,122 miles. This is almost 240,000 km for anyone not speaking imperial (metrics). Sure, the other side of the coin reveals that it has been a faithful companion.
This could be more than enough for some, alongside the 5.8-liter V8 and automatic transmission (with overdrive) combination, complete with an electronic transfer case for on-demand 4x4 capabilities. The latter sure bode well for the meaty, white-letter General Grabber A/T tires. And, finally, there is also an affordable $24,900 asking price attached to this listing.