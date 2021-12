Six-Door Ford F-250 Super Duty SUV Conversion Is Like a Modern Ford Excursion

SUV

Those who mourned the Ford Excursion remember its impressive transport capacity well. The Class 2 full-sized SUV was one of the largest (and heaviest) SUVs ever mass-produced in the world. The Ford Excursion was based on the F-250 Super-Duty pickup truck and could accommodate up to nine passengers. Unfortunately, Ford ceased Excursion production in September 2005.The concept lives on though, with plenty of F-250 conversions being built in aftermarket shops. After all, the recipe was tried and tested already. Some of those conversions are wilder than others, as proved by an F-250conversion on auction at Cars & Bids . The example listed is even longer than the original Excursion, with six doors for easy access to the 11 seats inside. Think of it as a modern Ford Excursion with a twist.According to the listing, we’re looking at a 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat that was T-boned in June 2019. The insurance company declared the car a total loss, but it got rebuilt nevertheless, using a stretched Excursion body. This has six doors and two additional rows of seats, allowing for 11 people to travel in comfort. The car soon received a salvage title and started its new life.Besides the body conversion, the car rides on an aftermarket ICON suspension with a 5-inch lift, and 22-inch Hostile wheels fitted in Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. Being a Lariat trim, the car is filled with options including the King Ranch package, four-wheel-drive, tri-zone climate control, leather upholstery, and a Ford SYNC multimedia system. The 6.7-liter V8 used to have 440 horsepower (328/446 PS), but it received some aftermarket tuning and it most certainly is more powerful now, but the listing does not elaborate on the matter.The bidding price is now at $60,100, but there are still two days left to bid. So, if you’re in for a people hauling Super Duty SUV, make a bid and take it, because this is better than the original Excursion.