Six-Door Ford F-250 Super Duty SUV Conversion Is Like a Modern Ford Excursion

A six-door Ford F-250 Super Duty SUV conversion on auction from Cars & Bids looks like a modern version of the late Ford Excursion. The bidding price has passed the $60,000 mark with two days left to bid. 17 photos



The concept lives on though, with plenty of F-250 conversions being built in aftermarket shops. After all, the recipe was tried and tested already. Some of those conversions are wilder than others, as proved by an F-250 SUV conversion on auction at



According to the listing, we’re looking at a 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat that was T-boned in June 2019. The insurance company declared the car a total loss, but it got rebuilt nevertheless, using a stretched Excursion body. This has six doors and two additional rows of seats, allowing for 11 people to travel in comfort. The car soon received a salvage title and started its new life.



Besides the body conversion, the car rides on an aftermarket ICON suspension with a 5-inch lift, and 22-inch Hostile wheels fitted in Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. Being a Lariat trim, the car is filled with options including the King Ranch package, four-wheel-drive, tri-zone climate control, leather upholstery, and a Ford SYNC multimedia system. The 6.7-liter V8 used to have 440 horsepower (328 kW /446 PS), but it received some aftermarket tuning and it most certainly is more powerful now, but the listing does not elaborate on the matter.



