63k-Mile 2002 BMW E39 M5 Sells for $69,420, Everyone's Saying "Nice"

Auctions are getting pretty weird nowadays, but nobody’s actually complaining about it. This E39 M5 got away with an Elon Musk-type of sum, which prompted everyone to say “nice.” Why? Well, because of the internet and thanks to international memes. But this M5 hides some goodies you should discover!
We know the used car market is in some kind of bubble of its own, since new vehicles are going for incrediblly high prices now and dealerships are pulling all kinds of shenanigans with adding a lot over MSRPs. People don’t want to pay a lot more than they have to, and nobody can tell them they’re wrong.
That’s why the interest in old or really old vehicles has risen constantly since the second half of 2020. Wanting to buy your dream car before the world is ending might’ve contributed to some buying decisions too. Why not splurge a bit if we’re facing an uncertain future, right?
This, unfortunately, led to another inflation of its own. Used cars are worth a lot more than what they would normally go for. People need vehicles, so they pay. Enthusiast cars are another story entirely. We’ve seen things like a 2000 Ford Excursion fetching $67,500, so it’s no wonder this E39 M5 was sold for a memeable price.
The car comes with a 4.9-liter V8 and a manual gearbox. It also has a Dinan exhaust system, intake and ECU tune, new shocks and sway bars, and xenon headlights. The sum paid by the new owner might seem like it’s a stretch, but similar vehicles have gone for even more than this. The current record on BaT sits at $125,000 for a low-mileage 2001 E39 M5.
For this high-mileage German car, there wasn’t much of a battle between the bidders on BaT, but it’s understandable why it happened like this. They stopped just in time to not go beyond the $69,420 mark.
In the end, there’s nothing more to add than: “nice!”
