Rick Ross Now Owns a Monster Truck, Because Of Course He Does

Rick Ross has a big passion for cars, and it’s not just limited to modern or classic ones. He loves owning everything on wheels, including an armored vehicle and now a monster truck. Which, of course, is based on a Chevrolet.
Rick Ross is the ultimate car fan. His passion for the industry drove him to set up his own car show, which debuted its first edition in May this year. His multiple garages host over one hundred models, both modern and classic cars.
But Rozay has a big love for the Americana, especially Chevrolet. And his latest addition to his collection honors just that. It’s not a traditional Chevrolet though... But a monster truck.
The rapper and businessman tried it out for the first time on camera, and to get inside, he needed to climb a ladder. The monster truck is based on a Chevrolet El Camino, with the words “Aces High” written on its side.
The name dates back to an El Camino model previously owned by Jake Henke, which was turned into a monster truck. The vehicle saw several modifications over the years, and it was later sold to Shelley Kujat, who would later buy a race chassis and name it Aces High Shell Camino. The ride was available for sale again in 2022, and it looks like this is who it ended up with.
As he climbed the ladder to get inside, Ross said “It’s the biggest, my first Tonka truck. It’s my first time in it, baby. Y’all better get ready baby cause I’m ready, baby.” He later posted a video of himself enjoying it on his extensive property.
This isn’t exactly Rozay’s most outrageous ride given that, for his car show, he also added a couple of armored vehicles. But it looks like it’s one of the most entertaining he owns.
