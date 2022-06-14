Rick Ross Is the Portrayal of Generosity, Treats His Car Guy to Awesome Chevy

It’s not difficult to discover that Rick Ross is a major gearhead. The rapper flaunts his massive car collection with every opportunity on social media and he loves adding new pieces. All thanks to his collaboration with car builder 57Freddy, who just received a Bel Air from the rapper.
Rick Ross is a man of many talents. He is first and foremost a rapper, but also a businessman, record executive, author, dad, and more. But starting this year, he also dipped his toes in the car industry. In May 2022, the rapper held the first edition of Rick Ross Car & Bike Show, which took place at his enormous mansion in Atlanta, Georgia.
With a car collection of over 100 vehicles, many of which were purchased before the rapper even had a driver’s license, Rick Ross does have a favorite brand: Chevrolet.
His collection boasts several vintage Chevrolet models, including Bel Air, Chevelle, and several Impalas. And his go-to guy is car builder known as 57Freddy on social media, who handles most of his rides.
Ross is the type of guy who values connections and networking and wants people to know he appreciates them. That’s why it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that he treated 57Freddy to an awesome car.
The vehicle in question is a favorite of Ross’, a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible, which is probably also a nod to Freddy’s name on social media.
The car builder revealed the gift on his account, writing that Ross told him that “ain’t no one out here repping the Chevrolet life like you in the city.” And then he gifted him the awesome Chevy, which Freddy said it’s the “baddest Chevy piece I’ve ever seen.” He added that “this piece holds so much value to me, there’s a lot of meaning behind it.”
The vintage convertible comes with a white exterior and black and red leather inside the cabin, with a mural on its trunk, and it definitely makes for a great gift.
