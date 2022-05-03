Rick Ross Splashes on Custom TV With a Chevrolet Bel Air Front End Just Because He Can

All of us have our hobbies that we spend a lot of money on. Rick Ross’ main hobby is collecting cars, and more specifically, Chevrolet Bel Airs. Now, even his TV is Chevrolet-related.
Rick Ross, rapper, businessman, author, and record executive could be the poster man for living lavishly. Ross, who worked hard to get to where he is, prides himself on a $45 million net worth that allows him to put his flamboyant lifestyle out for everyone to see.
The artist lives on a massive 235-acre property in Atlanta, Georgia, called “The Promise Land,” which hosts his car collection that comprises over one hundred models, his farm animals (yes, he has those), and other expensive toys.
As a self-proclaimed Chevrolet fan, Rick Ross owns lots of Bel Air models in different colors, from different generations. So, would it really surprise anyone to find out he got a custom TV with a Chevrolet Bel Air front end? Um... Yes, it’s actually surprising.
The star shared a short video on his Instagram Stories on May 2, where he proclaimed that he’s a “true Chevrolet lover,” as his employee pulled a TV cabinet with a Chevrolet Bel Air front end towards the living room. Ross further explained that the TV comes out from the back of the “hood,” but, unfortunately, he didn’t show it. Yet. Don’t be alarmed, though, it will surely make another appearance on his social media account. But wouldn’t it have been cooler if the “hood” popped open to let the TV come out?
We must not forget that later this month, Rick Ross will be wowing everyone with his collection at the first edition of his car show, Rick Ross Car and Bike Show, on May 21. The artist has been getting ready for it for weeks, and the event will take place in his front yard. Ross has recently even welcomed an armored vehicle for the event and claims it is the “most anticipated car show of 2022.”
