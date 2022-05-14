Rick Ross Goes Go-Karting Around His Property, Living His Best Life

Rick Ross, rapper, record executive, and car enthusiast, is getting ready to host his first car show. While he’s lining up all the vehicles on his front lawn, he doesn’t miss an opportunity to have fun and live his best life.
In a recent video posted on his social media account, Rick Ross took a break from all the organizing and hopped in a go-kart. Given that his property in Georgia, Atlanta, called “The Promise Land”, spreads over 235 acres, he had enough space to take it out for a ride. He captioned the set of videos: “@f1 Grand Prix racing at the promise land.” He seemed to handle it very well but struggled a bit to get out of the go-kart.
Not long before that, he introduced yet another armored vehicle, which, naturally, also came with Louis Vuitton seats. The first one arrived a few weeks ago and he thought it might be good to have two different models with the same interior.
He also lined up a 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS, his red car collection, and even matched with his Can-Am, which will probably be present at the event, along with many other models he hasn’t introduced online yet. You can check those out in our gallery.
The first edition of the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show will take place on May 21, 2022, at his house. According to the event’s official website, it costs $750 to have your car or bike participate in the show. That price will cover two general admission tickets. Those who want to sell their car at the fair have to pay $1,000. When it comes to vendors, the fee is $2,500 for two people.
Given that Rick Ross is all about comfort, there's a VIP Package available for $2,500, which includes a reception pass, a parking pass, car access, VIP car placement, a gift bag, and the option to "party with the BOSS." General admission starts at $250, without parking, which sells for $50 per day. The rapper has big hopes for the first edition, calling it the "biggest car show of the year."
