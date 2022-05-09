Rick Ross Feels Just Like a Boss When He Out for a Night Drive in His Rolls-Royce Dawn

Rick Ross, who is a huge fan of everything on wheels, feels just as good driving a 1960s classic or a modern car. But his latest choice for a night drive was a luxury convertible: the Rolls-Royce Dawn.
Rick Ross is a man of many talents. First, he debuted as a rapper, but he hustled hard and went beyond that. Now, the Mississippi native is also an entrepreneur, record label executive, and author, among others. Plus, he’s a big car fan.
Vehicles have been his passion from early on and he has managed to fulfill every car dream he has ever had, from Cadillacs to several Rolls-Royces. His garage currently hosts over one hundred vehicles.
In his latest set of pictures and videos posted on Sunday, May 8, on his Instagram Stories, Rick Ross’ latest choice was a Rolls-Royce Dawn, making him feel like the ultimate boss.
And there’s no reason why he wouldn’t look good in the luxurious Dawn. Rolls-Royce's only convertible available in the current lineup is elegant, but also powerful. It's put in motion by a 6.6-liter V12 engine which delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The luxury convertible is able to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Ross, who is getting ready for the first edition of the upcoming Rick Ross Car and Bike Show, shared several pictures from the driver’s seat of the Dawn before he took it out on the road, adding the text “biggest” on one of the pictures.
He posted a few more videos while he was enjoying himself on the freeway, listening to music. While we can enjoy glimpses of the red and black interior of the luxurious ride, we would prefer Ross to focus on the road while he’s driving, instead of using his phone to film it.
