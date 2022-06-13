Next Big Kahuna Monster Truck Will Look Exactly Like an Oversized Ford Bronco

Aside from the fact that neither Ford nor aftermarket outlets can keep up with demand for the reinvented sixth-generation off-road-oriented SUV, things are going great for the new Bronco. Both big and small, as it turns out.
Over in the real world, Ford still has trouble filling out the outstanding Bronco orders and it turns out that even tiny Tamiya radio-controlled toy trucks are scarce these days. Luckily, the demand for oversized versions is not that great. Even better, no one is going to be able to miss such builds, at least not when they depart the virtual realm and enter the CGI-to-reality form factor, that is.
Remember how Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, enhanced his growing CGI passion for Monster Jam trucks with a humongous Ford Bronco take on the matters that seemed ready for the World Finals XXI? Well, as it turns out, it was all with a specific purpose, as his next announcement on the matters read that it was Big Kahuna time!
For those who do not know it, this is the name employed by pilot and owner Shane England for his cool monster truck. But, as times progressed, it seems that an update became inevitable, so he enlisted the help of the pixel master to deliver the pre-build visualization of his next oversized beast. Naturally, since this was a client commission, there were a few specifics, like the fact that “he wanted his monster jam truck to look as close as possible to bronco race trucks in Baja / King of the Hammers.”
On the other hand, the owner’s spirit lives on untamed, so the “giant surfboard decal on top” is there for everyone to see every time the next Big Kahuna Bronco does a “sky wheelie,” everyone will be able to check it out in its full Hawaii-inspired glory. Of course, the CGI expert’s creation is just the first step on the long and arduous journey of creation. But, no worries, Shane seems to have everything covered, including major partnerships, as per the description of the unveiling video that is also embedded (second) below.
