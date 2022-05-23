Ford eGT Concept Imagines the Proper Way to Electrify a Classic Sports Nameplate

Right now, Ford is still with one (firm) foot in the ICE past and another one in the upcoming EV future. Still, everyone must bend over and bow in front of the inevitable, both in the real and virtual world.
Even Jay Leno, an avid car collector of all things classic, vintage, or ICE-modern has acknowledged the 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting EV pickup truck as something of the gamechanger variety once he got to check out an example in person. But you know people, they still like to bicker about everything, even when collector items are involved.
Such as the Ford GT mid-engine sports car that has been dwelling around the 21st century in a couple of modern interpretations of the historically significant GT40 model, the 1966 to 1969 winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans! Alas, some people have also had the bright idea to imagine a zero-emission future for the nameplate as an answer to the current model’s demise and the unknown potential for a third modern iteration.
Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, continues the dream sports car periplus alongside HotCars. So, after dabbling with the hypothetical 2024 Dodge Challenger eMuscle that packed big CGI horsepower and was burnout-ready, or the digital Buick Skylark concept that digitally redefined luxury muscle car conventions with a little bit of CT5-V Blackwing oomph, now it is time for the last of the Detroit Three to make a stellar apparition and complete the triumvirate.
Interestingly, the pixel master’s Ford eGT concept that was exclusively designed for the good folks over at the automotive publication is a true love/hate kind of digital project, and we have no doubt about the author’s stance (he said: “I hate it”). However, truth be told, if there is any chance Ford will even think of a third-generation two-seater sports car sitting above what even the 2023 Corvette Z06 has on offer, the only way forward might be to give it an EV powertrain. And wash away the Mustang Mach-E shame, according to some!
Such as the Ford GT mid-engine sports car that has been dwelling around the 21st century in a couple of modern interpretations of the historically significant GT40 model, the 1966 to 1969 winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans! Alas, some people have also had the bright idea to imagine a zero-emission future for the nameplate as an answer to the current model’s demise and the unknown potential for a third modern iteration.
Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, continues the dream sports car periplus alongside HotCars. So, after dabbling with the hypothetical 2024 Dodge Challenger eMuscle that packed big CGI horsepower and was burnout-ready, or the digital Buick Skylark concept that digitally redefined luxury muscle car conventions with a little bit of CT5-V Blackwing oomph, now it is time for the last of the Detroit Three to make a stellar apparition and complete the triumvirate.
Interestingly, the pixel master’s Ford eGT concept that was exclusively designed for the good folks over at the automotive publication is a true love/hate kind of digital project, and we have no doubt about the author’s stance (he said: “I hate it”). However, truth be told, if there is any chance Ford will even think of a third-generation two-seater sports car sitting above what even the 2023 Corvette Z06 has on offer, the only way forward might be to give it an EV powertrain. And wash away the Mustang Mach-E shame, according to some!