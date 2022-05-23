Imagined Chevy Colorado Xtreme Doesn't Go Everywhere, Just Where a Tacoma Can't

Toyota’s Tacoma may be America’s best-selling mid-size pickup truck, but at least part of its 17-year-old legacy has nothing on some of its local rivals. So, would it be possible for the latter to rekindle the sporty truck love and beat the popular Japanese opponent?
The 2023 Tacoma was just announced but for now, you still need to play with the 2022MY if you’re looking to configure the mid-size pickup truck according to your needs. And there’s ample choice, starting from the $27,150 SR and going all the off-road way up to a $46,585 TRD Pro. Alas, there’s no real urban sporty truck option, and do not even remind us of the TRD Sport because that’s the opposite of feisty.
Anyway, over at camp General Motors, the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon are the rightful heirs of the Chevy S-10 and GMC Sonoma nameplates – so it would only be natural for the GMC Syclone/Typhoon heritage to rub off both, indiscriminately. Well, at least that might be the opinion of some fans of Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues to imagine wonderful new ways of improving our feisty, CGI street bonanza truck dreams.
This time around, at the behest of his channel’s sporty/street truck series enthusiasts, the pixel master cooked up an unofficial Chevy Colorado Xtreme out of the $26,630 2WD Extended Cab, Long Box LT version. That may sound like it is a digital clone of Specialty Vehicle Engineering’s 2022 750-horsepower V8 Supercharged Xtreme model… But it is probably not. After all, the latter still has four doors, as well as all the badass chops of a go-anywhere tuned rig.
Meanwhile, the CGI expert’s version is certainly not going to be able to go everywhere, and instead, it might be digitally willing to pay its most ardent rival – the 2022 Toyota Tacoma – a lesson in one or two places where the Japanese truck does not argue: at the dragstrip or a curvy racetrack. Frankly, by the looks of those aggressive side skirts and aero work, plus the deeply lowered stance, it could be well prepared for expertly handling both…
Anyway, over at camp General Motors, the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon are the rightful heirs of the Chevy S-10 and GMC Sonoma nameplates – so it would only be natural for the GMC Syclone/Typhoon heritage to rub off both, indiscriminately. Well, at least that might be the opinion of some fans of Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues to imagine wonderful new ways of improving our feisty, CGI street bonanza truck dreams.
This time around, at the behest of his channel’s sporty/street truck series enthusiasts, the pixel master cooked up an unofficial Chevy Colorado Xtreme out of the $26,630 2WD Extended Cab, Long Box LT version. That may sound like it is a digital clone of Specialty Vehicle Engineering’s 2022 750-horsepower V8 Supercharged Xtreme model… But it is probably not. After all, the latter still has four doors, as well as all the badass chops of a go-anywhere tuned rig.
Meanwhile, the CGI expert’s version is certainly not going to be able to go everywhere, and instead, it might be digitally willing to pay its most ardent rival – the 2022 Toyota Tacoma – a lesson in one or two places where the Japanese truck does not argue: at the dragstrip or a curvy racetrack. Frankly, by the looks of those aggressive side skirts and aero work, plus the deeply lowered stance, it could be well prepared for expertly handling both…