Chevy Lumina NASCAR Might Be Possible, But Only When R34 Skyline GT-Rs Levitate

A little over a century ago, horseless motor carriages were just as alien as real extraterrestrials to most people around the world. Today, automobiles of all sorts can do just about anything, not just take people from point A to B. Alas, there are some limitations, still.
People have always strived for more. And that is entirely valid across the automotive industry, as well. So, today we have cars that can travel at over 300 mph and strive to surpass the 500 kph/310 mph barrier already. Yet, some things are definitely a fantasy and will need not just a giant leap of faith but also some incredible technological advancements to come true. Until then, we can only imagine them through the eyes of virtual automotive artists.
The latest set of unbelievable ideas from pixel masters that got us thinking and quipping includes a NASCAR-ready Chevy Lumina and an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R that’s capable of levitating acts! The crazy yet interesting initial virtual opportunity comes from the CGI expert behind the RS design digital label and might sound like a technical breeze compared to the second one. It is a first-generation Chevy Lumina notchback coupe that was prepared for NASCAR duties.
Alas, even with the deep-dish Rotiform wheels, Yokohama Advan tires, sleek lowered attitude, and a full roll cage, it will probably never reach the NASCAR ovals because today’s racers are simply in a different league altogether. Still, it looks cool – though not as quirky as the second digital project. Scotland, UK-based virtual artist Chris Labrooy, better known all around the world as chrislabrooy on social media, has yet again abandoned his beloved Porsches for a JDM moment.
And, after first spending some time in Italy to dabble with a Ferrari F355 and a Lambo Countach to pit against a 964 Carrera in a wacky and colorful battle (no worries, we got those embedded third below as well), he probably imagined it was time for a little bit of JDM love. So, he cooked up an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R with a remarkably interesting platform body kit and levitating capabilities!
