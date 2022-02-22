The SVE 2022 750HP Xtreme Off Road Is One Badass Go-Anywhere Rig

For the 2022 model year, Chevy offers three mills in the Colorado mid-size pickup truck, including a 3.6-liter V6. The 750HP Xtreme Off Road levels up to a 5.3-liter V8 engine with a thumpin’ great supercharger for good measure, hence the 750-horsepower rating in this overlander’s name.
Limited to 50 units for the 2022 model year, the Colorado-based rig is rocking an L83 with a forged twisted steel crankshaft, forged steel connecting rods, aluminum pistons, an aluminum block, ARP high-strength head and main studs, CNC ported cylinder heads, high-lift valve springs, beefier fuel injectors, a dual exhaust, as well as a pair of air-to-water intercoolers.
Further gifted with a performance-oriented calibration, the supercharged lump is connected to an upgraded 8L90E automatic transmission with a custom torque converter. A robust transfer case and heavy-duty front and rear driveshafts help the 750HP Xtreme Off Road perform as intended off the beaten path. Specialty Vehicle Engineering sweetens the deal with 18- by 8.0-inch aluminum alloys wrapped in Nitto Recon Grappler 295/70s.
These wheels and rubber boots are complemented by the Multimatic DSSV damping system of the Colorado ZR2 in conjunction with a 4.0-inch lift from BDS Suspension. Heavy-duty traction bars, six-piston front brake calipers, and 13.6-inch front vented rotors are worthy of mention as well.
From the standpoint of exterior design, the biggest change comes in the guise of custom flares manufactured from a high-impact composite. The four-tipped exhaust system also helps this fellow differentiate itself from a regular ‘Rado, as well as the quarter-panel graphics and the tailgate insert.
A black-finished sport bar that includes a high-mounted stop lamp is also featured whereas the bed-mounted spare wheel carrier and electric-powered steps are optional extras. The leather seat trim package is optional as well.
As it’s often the case with SVE, pricing is available only upon request.
Further gifted with a performance-oriented calibration, the supercharged lump is connected to an upgraded 8L90E automatic transmission with a custom torque converter. A robust transfer case and heavy-duty front and rear driveshafts help the 750HP Xtreme Off Road perform as intended off the beaten path. Specialty Vehicle Engineering sweetens the deal with 18- by 8.0-inch aluminum alloys wrapped in Nitto Recon Grappler 295/70s.
These wheels and rubber boots are complemented by the Multimatic DSSV damping system of the Colorado ZR2 in conjunction with a 4.0-inch lift from BDS Suspension. Heavy-duty traction bars, six-piston front brake calipers, and 13.6-inch front vented rotors are worthy of mention as well.
From the standpoint of exterior design, the biggest change comes in the guise of custom flares manufactured from a high-impact composite. The four-tipped exhaust system also helps this fellow differentiate itself from a regular ‘Rado, as well as the quarter-panel graphics and the tailgate insert.
A black-finished sport bar that includes a high-mounted stop lamp is also featured whereas the bed-mounted spare wheel carrier and electric-powered steps are optional extras. The leather seat trim package is optional as well.
As it’s often the case with SVE, pricing is available only upon request.
Walk around of our 2022 750HP V8 Supercharged Xtreme. Go to https://t.co/sKtluI0d6Z for catalog, info and pricing! #Xtreme #specialty_vehicle_engineering #750HP #offroad #tgif pic.twitter.com/zi2fzfyZCx— SVE Cars (@SVE_CARS) February 17, 2022