The SVE 2022 750HP Xtreme Off Road Is One Badass Go-Anywhere Rig

Limited to 50 units for the 2022 model year, the Colorado-based rig is rocking an L83 with a forged twisted steel crankshaft, forged steel connecting rods, aluminum pistons, an aluminum block, ARP high-strength head and main studs, CNC ported cylinder heads, high-lift valve springs, beefier fuel injectors, a dual exhaust, as well as a pair of air-to-water intercoolers.Further gifted with a performance-oriented calibration, the supercharged lump is connected to an upgraded 8L90E automatic transmission with a custom torque converter. A robust transfer case and heavy-duty front and rear driveshafts help the 750HP Xtreme Off Road perform as intended off the beaten path. Specialty Vehicle Engineering sweetens the deal with 18- by 8.0-inch aluminum alloys wrapped in Nitto Recon Grappler 295/70s.These wheels and rubber boots are complemented by the Multimatic DSSV damping system of the Colorado ZR2 in conjunction with a 4.0-inch lift from BDS Suspension. Heavy-duty traction bars, six-piston front brake calipers, and 13.6-inch front vented rotors are worthy of mention as well.From the standpoint of exterior design, the biggest change comes in the guise of custom flares manufactured from a high-impact composite. The four-tipped exhaust system also helps this fellow differentiate itself from a regular ‘Rado, as well as the quarter-panel graphics and the tailgate insert.A black-finished sport bar that includes a high-mounted stop lamp is also featured whereas the bed-mounted spare wheel carrier and electric-powered steps are optional extras. The leather seat trim package is optional as well.As it’s often the case with SVE, pricing is available only upon request.