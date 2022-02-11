Specialty Vehicle Engineering 2022 GMC Syclone Rocks 750-HP Supercharged V8

If you’re in the market for a Canyon, you’ll have to settle for a naturally-aspirated V6 with a displacement of 3.6 liters or a 2.8-liter turbo diesel. The aftermarket, on the other hand, can improve this truck with a V8.
Enter the GMC Syclone from New Jersey-based Specialty Vehicle Engineering. Based on the Canyon Elevation with the extended cab and short bed, the sports truck is limited to 50 units for the 2022 model year.
Available in all factory colors, the aftermarket Syclone is rocking a blueprinted 5.3-liter aluminum block. The L83 is complemented by a race-quality rotating assembly that includes a forged twisted steel crankshaft.
Forged H-beam rods, aluminum pistons, and high-flow cylinder heads with ARP studs also need to be mentioned, along with an OEM-quality centrifugal supercharger. High-flow injectors, air-to-air intercooling, and a stainless-steel exhaust system pretty much sum up this amazing engine.
Rated at 750 horsepower and a tire-smoking 600 pound-feet (813 Nm), the Syclone is four-wheel drive just like the original from the 1990s. The full-time 4WD system features a beefed-up transfer case. In terms of cog swapping, an upgraded 8L90E from the Hydra-Matic family of automatic transmissions is tasked with getting that power down to the pavement.
Six-piston forged calipers and two-piece rotors up front are complemented by the bone-stock rear braking system. Lowered by 2.0 and 5.0 inches, respectively, the Syclone is further gifted with performance shock absorbers, a heavy-duty sway bar out back, and heavy-duty traction bars.
From a visual standpoint, it’s hard to mistake this Syclone for just another Canyon due to the gloss-red badges on the front doors and the glossy rocker panel extensions. Specialty Vehicle Engineering also upgrades the wheels to six-spoke 20s by 10s machined from aluminum forgings. These wheels proudly wear the Syclone logo on one spoke and S on the caps.
Pictured on Nitto NT420V 275/45 R20 performance rubber, the Syclone further differs from the Canyon with the help of a hood insert with flat-black louvers and 750 HP badging on the sides of the power dome. Each go-faster truck is delivered with a numbered plaque on the dashboard and two numbered keyfobs. High-quality leather upholstery is available in black with red-and-white stitching or Cocoa Dune with black-and-white stitches.
Pricing information is available only upon request.
