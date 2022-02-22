Confirmed: 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor U.S. Launch Scheduled Next Year

Revealed earlier today for the Australian and European markets, the all-new Ford Ranger Raptor has been confirmed by none other than chief executive officer Jim Farley for the U.S. next year. The big kahuna further stated that lesser variants of the Ranger will roll out in 2023 as well.
Just like the Bronco Raptor, the Ranger Raptor features a 3.0-liter EcoBoost we already know from the Explorer ST. In the case of the Braptor, we’re dealing with 400-plus horsepower and heaven knows how many pound-feet of torque. The Ranger Raptor, meanwhile, is offered in two states of tune.
The Aussies will be treated to 292 kW and 583 Nm, numbers that convert to 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet. As for the Old Continent, prospective customers will be offered 288 ps and 491 Nm, a.k.a. 284 horsepower and 362 pound-feet. European customers are further presented with a starting price of 66,200 euros, which converts to 75,065 greenbacks.
Somewhat unexpected of the Ford Motor Company, the Ranger Raptor will begin deliveries in late summer in the European Union. Equipped with Fox 2.5-inch Live Valve internal bypass shock absorbers and an electronically-controlled active exhaust system, the off-road pickup is also fitted with a two-speed transfer case, locking front and rear differentials, Trail Control, a total of seven driving modes, SYNC 4A infotainment, and B&O audio.
Similar to its award-winning predecessor that was exclusively offered with the EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel four-pot mill, the new Ranger Raptor swaps cogs with the help of a 10-speed automatic transmission. Based on the T6.2 vehicle architecture of the Braptor and lesser Broncos, the off-road pickup truck will be assembled in Rayong, Thailand and Silverton, South Africa.
Next year when the T6.2 Ranger and Ranger Raptor launch in the United States, production for the North American market will be handled by the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne where the outgoing Ranger is made.
The Aussies will be treated to 292 kW and 583 Nm, numbers that convert to 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet. As for the Old Continent, prospective customers will be offered 288 ps and 491 Nm, a.k.a. 284 horsepower and 362 pound-feet. European customers are further presented with a starting price of 66,200 euros, which converts to 75,065 greenbacks.
Somewhat unexpected of the Ford Motor Company, the Ranger Raptor will begin deliveries in late summer in the European Union. Equipped with Fox 2.5-inch Live Valve internal bypass shock absorbers and an electronically-controlled active exhaust system, the off-road pickup is also fitted with a two-speed transfer case, locking front and rear differentials, Trail Control, a total of seven driving modes, SYNC 4A infotainment, and B&O audio.
Similar to its award-winning predecessor that was exclusively offered with the EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel four-pot mill, the new Ranger Raptor swaps cogs with the help of a 10-speed automatic transmission. Based on the T6.2 vehicle architecture of the Braptor and lesser Broncos, the off-road pickup truck will be assembled in Rayong, Thailand and Silverton, South Africa.
Next year when the T6.2 Ranger and Ranger Raptor launch in the United States, production for the North American market will be handled by the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne where the outgoing Ranger is made.
Ranger & Ranger Raptor are both coming to the U.S. next year ????????— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) February 21, 2022