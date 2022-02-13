2022 Chevrolet Colorado Production Ending This October, Next-Gen Truck Incoming

Introduced in 2003, the Colorado was redesigned from the ground up in 2011 on the 31XX platform. The U.S. variant launched for the 2015 model year, which makes this mid-size pickup truck a little bit long in the tooth.
As the Ford Motor Company gears up to start production of the all-new Ranger on the T6.2 vehicle architecture shared with the Bronco, the peeps at General Motors also prepare to discontinue the Colorado and Canyon.
GM Authority understands that Chevrolet and GMC will reportedly stop taking orders in July while production will reportedly end in October. Both pickup trucks are made at the Wentzville plant in Wentzville, Missouri.
The Colorado and Canyon won’t be gone for long, though. The next-gen lineup will debut in due time for the 2023 model year on the 31XX-2 platform, an evolution of the 31XX in the same vein as the T6.2 and T6.
Expected to be lighter but also stronger, the 31XX-2 may further deploy the Global B electrical architecture that premiered in the Cadillac CT5. It’s also shared with full-size SUVs produced by GM and the mid-engine ‘Vette.
Another difference over the 31XX of the current-generation trucks would be a 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that’s expected to replace current engine choices: the 2.5-liter LCV, 3.6-liter LGZ, and 2.8-liter LWN. Internally referred to as the L3B, the force-fed mill is rocking 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) of torque in the 2022 model year Chevy Silverado 1500.
A 10-speed automatic transmission is the most obvious choice for the 2.7-liter turbo, more so if you remember that GM has to improve its fleet-wide fuel economy in the coming years. More specifically, the Environmental Protection Agency is eyeing 40 miles per gallon (5.9 l/100 km) in 2026.
The redesigned Colorado and Canyon are obviously going to feature a redesigned interior, but not much is known about these changes at press time. The most likely improvement would be the infotainment system, which probably integrates a big landscape display like the Silverado's unit.
