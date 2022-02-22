Ferrari Specialists at GTO Parts Now Serve Lamborghini and Maserati Owners As Well

Vintage Ferrari parts specialists at GTO Parts have announced they will begin to cater to the needs of Lamborghini and Maserati owners. While they are based in Twyford, UK, they will serve customers across the world through their three centers, the latter being placed in Modena, Italy. It is set to open this Spring.
GTO Engineering was founded back in 1996, and now prides itself on a ten-person-strong team, which has the goal of sourcing, supplying, and manufacturing (if not otherwise available) parts for classic Ferrari models. At least, that was the initial goal of the company, but now they will also serve those in need of Lamborghini or Maserati parts.
It is worth noting that Maserati has recently launched a dedicated service for its classic models, as well as its pre-owned products, but there is plenty of room in the market even for independent specialists such as GTO Parts.
The Brits pride themselves on their “black book” of contacts in Italy, which helps them source anything someone might need for a classic Ferrari, while also having expertise in modern products of the Italian marque.
Since they already had a network of suppliers, specialists, and distributors in Italy, the land of Lamborghini and Maserati (not to mention Ferrari), the folks over at GTO Parts have decided to expand their portfolio. Who knows, maybe vintage Alfa Romeo parts might be next?
In theory, they are in contact with enough suppliers to enable a further expansion of their operations, if you think about it, but the company will first have to adapt to its new number of clients before preparing yet another expansion.
In the case of Lamborghini models, GTO Parts will not say no to any customer, and they are willing to serve owners of 350 GTs just as well as they do with Huracán customers. The same applies to Maserati owners, as they are welcome regardless of if they have a 3500 or a Levante in need of some parts.
GTO Parts announced it will offer both original and manufactured components for Ferrari, Maserati, and Lamborghini models, depending on customer requirements and availability.
They claim to have anything from exhausts, brakes, clutches, body panels, suspension parts, engine gaskets, and even transmission systems with just a few e-mails or phone calls away.
