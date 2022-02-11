1966 Chevrolet C10 Restomod Blends LS2 Power With Stick-Shift Fun

1966 marks the final year of the first-generation C/K line of pickups. That year, Chevrolet offered powertrain options ranging from a Turbo-Thrift 250 straight-six lump to a four-barrel 327 from the small-block family.

