1966 Chevrolet C10 Restomod Blends LS2 Power With Stick-Shift Fun

1966 marks the final year of the first-generation C/K line of pickups. That year, Chevrolet offered powertrain options ranging from a Turbo-Thrift 250 straight-six lump to a four-barrel 327 from the small-block family.
Chassis number C1546B101787 designated two-wheel drive, the half-ton long bed with the 127-inch wheelbase, and the Broening Highway General Motors Plant in Baltimore. Originally a no-frills truck designed for hauling and towing, the C10 we’re going to cover today now rocks an LS engine.
The LS2, to be more precise, debuted for the 2005 model year in the Corvette with 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque at 4,400 revolutions per minute. Produced in Canada, this mill’s regular production order code is curiously shared with the LS2 that Pontiac offered between 1973 and 1974 in the guise of a 7.5-liter colossus.
Upgraded with a K&N filter, the powerplant in this amazing truck also wears 243 heads that cap shorty headers made from stainless steel. Factory-like coils, Taylor plug wires, a polished aluminum radiator cap, electric puller fan, and a smoothed firewall pretty much sum up the engine compartment. Right behind that LS2, you’ll find a six-speed manual of the Tremec T56 variety connected to a 12-bolt axle that pushes a C-notched frame.
In the suspension and chassis department, upgrades include Classic Performance Products tubular control arms and double adjustable coilovers on every corner. Stopping power comes in the guise of power-assisted calipers from CPP that clamp slotted-and-drilled rotors. Pictured on Ridler 695s wrapped in 20-inch Toyo Proxes R888s, this restomod sings the song of its people via aluminized pipes and a couple of Dynomax mufflers.
Tastefully refinished in white, the pickup is flexing Charcoal Gray paint on the Chevrolet-branded front grille, front bumper, and bed. The custom-lettered tailgate only adds to the specialness of this build, which also includes a custom roll pan between Charcoal Gray-trimmed taillights.
Currently showing only 1,131 miles (1,820 kilometers) on the Racepak IQ3S instrument cluster, this glorious-looking Chevrolet C10 is offered at $77,900 by RK Motors Charlotte. In other words, it’s more expensive than the most expensive Silverado 1500 available to purchase right now. The brand-new Silverado EV doesn’t count because it’s due in early 2023.
