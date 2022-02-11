Galley, an American Teardrop Camper, Offers the Off-Grid Essentials on a Budget

Folks, if you've wondered about what people do for a living out in Arkansas, Gateway Teardrops is one clear example of the wonders that are going on under our radar.
If you've never heard the name Gateway Teardrops, you aren't alone. This family-owned business out of Conway created its first prototype back in 2015. From there, everything just snowballed. While this crew may seem rather young, manipulating wood is an ability that's been in the family since before the 1900s.
If you ever take a trip to the manufacturer's website, there you'll find only three mobile habitats to choose from, and the first you'll see on the list is the Galley.
Yes, it is another teardrop camper, but we've been paying attention to the comments our readers leave and sought to find a machine that's not just a mobile habitat, but one that's affordable and built to not fall apart in a few years.
Overall, the habitat is 5 ft (1.5 m) wide, 9 ft (2.74 m) long, and 4 ft (1.22 m) tall, but how this habitat is built or what sort of materials are used in its construction is not mentioned. The images in the gallery reveal that wood is king and makes up some of, if not all, of the frame; interior paneling too.
It's also not clear if the exterior is gel-coated fiberglass or some other composite or aluminum sheeting. Nonetheless, at the front of the trailer, rock guards are in place to protect the structure from debris kicked up by your wheels. But that would imply that this habitat can be taken off-road.
Well, by setting the habitat onto a trailer completed from powder-coated steel tubing and adding 2,000 lb (908 kg) torsion axles, it sounds like this bugger may have what it takes for some light unpaved travels. All in all, Galley will be coming in with an approximate dry weight of 1,050 lbs (476 kg) and exerts just 90 lbs (41 kg) of tongue weight.
Like most other teardrops, access to the kitchen is done via a hatch setup on air springs. Once lifted, owners will have access to a stainless steel countertop, several slideout drawers for storage, and a slideout fridge tray. The rest of this space includes more storage if you want to bring along a cooktop and mobile sink.
As for off-grid systems like water tanks or solar power, all that's going to run you extra, but before you frown upon the idea, take into consideration that this crew offers some very decent rates when it comes to adding options to your Galley.
While Gateway Teardrops doesn't offer a configurator to see just how much your dream habitat may run you, you can still get an idea of how much you'll be spending on your Galley, if you choose to consider it for your next mobile habitat purchase.
By selecting from the options list and adding electric brakes, slideout cooler, roof rack, battery, solar plug, and a few others, I was still looking at a habitat priced under 15,000 USD. Then again, I'm a flint and knife kind of guy, not to mention frugal, so I'll take it bare.
If you've never heard the name Gateway Teardrops, you aren't alone. This family-owned business out of Conway created its first prototype back in 2015. From there, everything just snowballed. While this crew may seem rather young, manipulating wood is an ability that's been in the family since before the 1900s.
If you ever take a trip to the manufacturer's website, there you'll find only three mobile habitats to choose from, and the first you'll see on the list is the Galley.
Yes, it is another teardrop camper, but we've been paying attention to the comments our readers leave and sought to find a machine that's not just a mobile habitat, but one that's affordable and built to not fall apart in a few years.
Overall, the habitat is 5 ft (1.5 m) wide, 9 ft (2.74 m) long, and 4 ft (1.22 m) tall, but how this habitat is built or what sort of materials are used in its construction is not mentioned. The images in the gallery reveal that wood is king and makes up some of, if not all, of the frame; interior paneling too.
It's also not clear if the exterior is gel-coated fiberglass or some other composite or aluminum sheeting. Nonetheless, at the front of the trailer, rock guards are in place to protect the structure from debris kicked up by your wheels. But that would imply that this habitat can be taken off-road.
Well, by setting the habitat onto a trailer completed from powder-coated steel tubing and adding 2,000 lb (908 kg) torsion axles, it sounds like this bugger may have what it takes for some light unpaved travels. All in all, Galley will be coming in with an approximate dry weight of 1,050 lbs (476 kg) and exerts just 90 lbs (41 kg) of tongue weight.
Like most other teardrops, access to the kitchen is done via a hatch setup on air springs. Once lifted, owners will have access to a stainless steel countertop, several slideout drawers for storage, and a slideout fridge tray. The rest of this space includes more storage if you want to bring along a cooktop and mobile sink.
As for off-grid systems like water tanks or solar power, all that's going to run you extra, but before you frown upon the idea, take into consideration that this crew offers some very decent rates when it comes to adding options to your Galley.
While Gateway Teardrops doesn't offer a configurator to see just how much your dream habitat may run you, you can still get an idea of how much you'll be spending on your Galley, if you choose to consider it for your next mobile habitat purchase.
By selecting from the options list and adding electric brakes, slideout cooler, roof rack, battery, solar plug, and a few others, I was still looking at a habitat priced under 15,000 USD. Then again, I'm a flint and knife kind of guy, not to mention frugal, so I'll take it bare.