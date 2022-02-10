Nissan’s Three Amigos: A Trio of Frontier Pickup Concepts Debut in Chicago

While Frontier Project 72X and Project Hardbody take their respective cues from the Datsun 720 and Nissan Hardbody pickups of the ‘70s and ‘80s, Project Adventure is a vision of what a Frontier would look like outfitted for overlanding.
While there’s no formal plan to offer these vehicles as specific packages, Nissan says many of the parts and accessories are available both from the factory and aftermarket suppliers. All three concepts were conceived by Nissan Design America, the Japanese automaker’s California design studio.
In addition to paying homage to earlier Nissan trucks, the three concepts also start with different trim levels—S, SV, and Pro-4X—of the 2022 Frontier Crew Cab. Beneath the skin, all retain the standard 310-horspower 3.8-liter V6 engine and 9-speed automatic transmission.
The Project 72X Frontier starts with the base model S trim of the Crew Cab with four-wheel-drive. Its rather bare bones approach is derived from the Datsun 720 pickup, also known as the Lil Hustler. This inexpensive compact pickup served essentially as an entry level vehicle for the Datsun brand.
In its 2022 Nissan Frontier iteration, it employs a 2.5-inch lift kit with adjustable front suspension arms and a sport bar behind the cab on which auxiliary lights can be mounted. The gray paint scheme and white painted wheels (which are the same steel wheels used on Frontier spare tires) gives it the look of a basic no-frills pickup.Pumping Iron with Hardbody
Nissan makes no bones about the 2022 Frontier borrowing styling cues from the D21 Hardbody that debuted as the company first American designed and built pickup. The Hardbody name comes from that model’s double-walled cargo box and flared fenders that imbues the compact pickup’s muscular look.
Other touches include a cargo-bed-mounted spare carrier, 10-inch LED lights mounted on a sport bar aft of the cabin, and blacked out accents including the door handles, mirror caps and rear bumper. Special graphics use ‘80s-inspired shadow outlining.The Great Outdoors
As the most modern interpretation of the 2022 Frontier, Project Adventure envisions Nissan’s midsize pickup outfitted for overlanding. This concept is designed for those who want to get away from it all. In order to do that, a vehicle must be capable of extreme off-roading while providing shelter for overnight excursions.
Adding to its outdoorsy look are the exterior graphics that includes a body wrap map of the U.S. Other exterior features include a 50-inch light bar, black Frontier lettering on the tailgate and off-road step rails with removable steps.
