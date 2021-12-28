2022 Nissan Frontier Buckles Up for a Bumpy Recall Stateside

Several units of the 2022 Nissan Frontier are being recalled in the United States, part of a safety campaign, as they could pose a threat to the occupants in the event of a crash.
The reason behind the recall that includes 425 vehicles sounds very Benz-ish, as the mounting bolts for the seatbelt bracket may not have been tightened to the correct specification, and could loosen up.
As a result, the seatbelt bracket on the left rear seat could break during an accident, and would not secure the occupant, increasing the risk of injury or worse. Due to the condition of this safety risk, owners and occupants may hear a rattling noise on the move, coming from the loose bolt.
The fix is relatively easy, as technicians will inspect the bolts on the left rear seat, and the threads. The latter will be repaired if damaged, and the former will be replaced. Owners will not have to pay anything for the repairs, and will not be reimbursed if they have changed the bolts on their own, as the trucks are still under warranty.
Nissan first became aware of the problem back in September, when a technician discovered a loose washer on the seatbelt buckle bracket for the left rear seat, during a routine yard audit. Subsequent to inspection, it was found that the bolt had been cross-threaded during installation because of a tooling error. Additional investigations were conducted until earlier this month, when the car manufacturer decided to conduct a voluntary recall.
Dealers have been aware of the issue since December 10, and owners of the affected Nissan Frontiers are expected to be informed on or before January 27, 2022. Nissan’s number for the recall is PC856, and their customer service can be reached at 1-800-867-7669. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) can be contacted at 1-888-327-4236.
