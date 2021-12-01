3 2022 Nissan Frontier vs GMC Canyon, Toyota Tacoma, and Ford Ranger - Best Mid-Size Truck?

More on this:

LS-Swapped 700-HP AWD Nissan Frontier Has a Crazy Amount of Customization

700-hp trucks are nothing new in the U.S., but for JDM trucks, it’s something to write home about. LOJ Conversions presented a one-of-a-kind LS-swapped (had to be) twin-turbo. all-wheel-drive, Nissan Frontier to the 2021 SEMA Show. There’s more to the truck than the LS swap. The Nissan frontier had a crazy amount of customization to land a spot at SEMA. Kyle Loftis from 1320video had a one-on-one chat with the man behind the crazy-powered truck. 6 photos



Stephen, the owner of this insane truck, owns LOJ Conversions that mainly works on developing LS-swap kits for different Nissan and Infiniti models. He built the Frontier for shock value and to show off what his shop could do.



The motor is a 6.0-liter Gen-4 aluminum block with a stock block crank and forged rod pistons. It also comes with stock heads ported by TSB. The turbos are Borg Warner S252 installed for a better response. Other mods include a Texas Speed intake with an intercooler built-in, and heat exchangers in the bed. The Frontier makes 700 hp at 14-pounds of boost.



LOJ Conversions set up this Frontier with a Nissan Armada front suspension and entire rear subframe, since it’s chunkier. It also comes with a customized wing that goes through the bed right down to the hitch pickup point for maximum downforce.



The Frontier’s stick shift transmission is a Tremec TR-6060 from a Chevrolet



The exhaust has a side-pie set up with Vibrant Oval Tubing cut with a long slant for a sportier appeal.



This Nissan Frontier is no-doubt a mechanical piece of art. Stephen jokes it still comes with AC, cruise control, and power windows.



The crazy truck is running in the Ultimate Street Car Challenge. It’s a 2005 Nissan Frontier that packs a twin-turbo LS V8, mated to a manual transmission and running on an all-wheel-drive, four-wheel independent suspension. The setup makes an impressive 700 horsepower.Stephen, the owner of this insane truck, owns LOJ Conversions that mainly works on developing LS-swap kits for different Nissan and Infiniti models. He built the Frontier for shock value and to show off what his shop could do.The motor is a 6.0-liter Gen-4 aluminum block with a stock block crank and forged rod pistons. It also comes with stock heads ported by TSB. The turbos are Borg Warner S252 installed for a better response. Other mods include a Texas Speed intake with an intercooler built-in, and heat exchangers in the bed. The Frontier makes 700 hp at 14-pounds of boost.LOJ Conversions set up this Frontier with a Nissan Armada front suspension and entire rear subframe, since it’s chunkier. It also comes with a customized wing that goes through the bed right down to the hitch pickup point for maximum downforce.The Frontier’s stick shift transmission is a Tremec TR-6060 from a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with a built-in trans-cooler. Stephen took out the TR-6060 tail housing and main shaft and put in a C6 Corvette main shaft and tail housing since they have diffs bolted. He added an adapter that attaches to it and put a Trailblazer SS transfer case onto the adapter.The exhaust has a side-pie set up with Vibrant Oval Tubing cut with a long slant for a sportier appeal.This Nissan Frontier is no-doubt a mechanical piece of art. Stephen jokes it still comes with AC, cruise control, and power windows.