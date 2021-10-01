Nissan Returns to Rebelle Rally With Hardbody Racer-Inspired 2022 Frontier

5 Nissan Unveils New Townstar LCV With Two Drivetrains, Including All-Electric Version

Following last year's fourth-place finish, the Japanese carmaker is ready to compete again in the 2021 Rebelle Rally. Between October 7-16, Nissan's Team Wild Grace will race a one-off 2022 Frontier Pro-4X dressed in a livery inspired by the brand's '80s race trucks. 19 photos



Nissan's Team Wild Grace co-captains Sedona Blinson and Lyn Woodward will stay behind the wheel of a 2022 Frontier Pro-4X dressed in special livery that pays tribute to the brand's Hardbody off-road race trucks from the 1980s.



From November 1985 until 1997, the iconic Hardbody was produced for the U.S. market and was a direct competitor to the Toyota compact pickup. But that wasn't just any basic work truck, no. The Hardbody showed its off-road skills in competitions such as the Mint 400 and the Baja 500.



The iconic Hardbody paved the way for the Frontier back in the '80s and '90s and inspired what today is a beautiful truck that looks both elegant and aggressive. To this, some retro style was added with the red, white, and blue wrap inspired by the limited-production Hardbody Desert Runner.



Under its hood, the truck comes with a 3.8-liter V6 delivering 310 hp (231 kW ) and 281 lb-ft (296 Nm), an engine which Nissan debuted on the 2020 Frontier (the second-generation model). Compared to its five-speed predecessor, it is mated to a nine-speed automatic with a longer input shaft and a wide gear range.



For the rally, the 2022 Frontier Pro-4X will get some extra help from the new



