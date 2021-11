2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X, Familiar Refreshing New Look

Jakub and Yuri from StraightPipes got the chance to checkout and drive this mid-sized truck and compare it to the competition.For Nissan lovers, the 2022 Frontier PRO-4X is a breath of fresh air. It no longer comes with its commonplace “Nissan Hardbody” figure that went unchanged for close to two decades. If anything, the new Frontier PRO-4X comes with a futuristic front facia, new age LED head and taillights, and a more modern interior.The 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X comes in King cab and Crew cab models in Canada. Unfortunately, the U.S. doesn’t get the King cab in PRO-4X guise. The starting price on this mid-sized truck is $29,015. The version Yuri and Jakub tested is $37,707.The new Nissan Frontier PRO-4X comes with a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 engine mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission on a rear or four-wheel-drive platform that generates 310 hp and 281 lb-ft (381 Nm) of torque.There are skid plates on the front but as Jakub points out, it has a break that could potentially trap leaves, twigs, and mud driving off-road. It also comes with red hooks and Bilstein suspension. There’s nothing to write home about the wheels, and Yuri feels they are a bit too shiny for the PRO-4X's design.There's no doubt that the 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is aggressive on the road. It handles like a truck, provides adequate thrust but is nothing like the Jeep Mojave on the corners. Unlike its competition, it doesn’t come with paddle shifters. However, there is still a manual shift without the auto option. Potential owners also get hill descent control, traction control, adaptive cruise, and lane departure mode.The interior comes has a fairly-nice infotainment system with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, hard knobs, Standard USB and USB-C. Nissan dropped the ball on the backup and 360 camera. Yuri feels it comes with a sub-par resolution for a 2022 truck.