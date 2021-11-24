2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X, Familiar Refreshing New Look

The mid-sized truck is currently a glowing segment. Part of the reason is these trucks are more inclined to offer value and function than luxury. The Toyota Tacoma TRD, Chevy Colorado ZR, Ford Ranger, and Ford Maverick are worthwhile contenders, but do they match the 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X?
Jakub and Yuri from StraightPipes got the chance to checkout and drive this mid-sized truck and compare it to the competition.
For Nissan lovers, the 2022 Frontier PRO-4X is a breath of fresh air. It no longer comes with its commonplace “Nissan Hardbody” figure that went unchanged for close to two decades. If anything, the new Frontier PRO-4X comes with a futuristic front facia, new age LED head and taillights, and a more modern interior.
The 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X comes in King cab and Crew cab models in Canada. Unfortunately, the U.S. doesn’t get the King cab in PRO-4X guise. The starting price on this mid-sized truck is $29,015. The version Yuri and Jakub tested is $37,707.
The new Nissan Frontier PRO-4X comes with a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 engine mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission on a rear or four-wheel-drive platform that generates 310 hp and 281 lb-ft (381 Nm) of torque.
There are skid plates on the front but as Jakub points out, it has a break that could potentially trap leaves, twigs, and mud driving off-road. It also comes with red hooks and Bilstein suspension. There’s nothing to write home about the wheels, and Yuri feels they are a bit too shiny for the PRO-4X's design.
There's no doubt that the 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is aggressive on the road. It handles like a truck, provides adequate thrust but is nothing like the Jeep Mojave on the corners. Unlike its competition, it doesn’t come with paddle shifters. However, there is still a manual shift without the auto option. Potential owners also get hill descent control, traction control, adaptive cruise, and lane departure mode.
The interior comes has a fairly-nice infotainment system with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, hard knobs, Standard USB and USB-C. Nissan dropped the ball on the backup and 360 camera. Yuri feels it comes with a sub-par resolution for a 2022 truck.
