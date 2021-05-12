2021 Nissan NISMO Off-Road Parts Include Rally-Proven Alloy Wheels

Presented with great pomp and circumstance last year, NISMO off-road parts are now available to purchase for four nameplates in the United States. The list includes the previous-gen Frontier pickup truck, the discontinued Xterra utility vehicle, Pathfinder, and Titan half-tonner.
As the headline implies, a highlight of the NISMO off-road parts catalog is the Off-Road AXIS alloy wheel that Nissan has proven last year in the Rebelle Rally. Designed for the Xterra, Pathfinder, and 2005 to 2020 Frontier, these wheels cost $239 each including the NISMO-branded center cap.
Available in 17- by 7.5-inch dimensions for 265/70 tires, the wheels are load rated for 1,950 pounds (885 kilograms) and tested to SAE J2530 standards. However, there’s a problem with them and other off-road parts.
The fine print on the NISMO website says that “accessories shown on the vehicle are not genuine Nissan or Infiniti parts or accessories.” The legal vernacular goes on to mention that “motorsport parts are sold ‘as is’ without warranties.” In other words, unless there is a defect in the material or workmanship, returns are not allowed and refunds are not accepted.
Turning our attention back to the catalog, the list goes on with cat-back exhaust systems produced from T-304 stainless steel. Pricing ranges from $724 for the Frontier to $1,531 for the Titan, which is a lot of money for insignificant performance and aural gains. The full-size workhorse can be further spruced up with a light kit, which retails at $1,150 for a quarter of covers and four off-road lights that promise 8,600 lumens of brightness.
Finally, owners and customers of the Frontier may upgrade the front bumper with a heavy-duty unit constructed from high-tensile strength steel and finished in two-stage textured black powder coat. Tipping the scales at 105 pounds (48 kilograms), the no-nonsense bumper features shackle mounts, a winch mounting that uses a Warn mounting pattern, and light mounts that accommodate 4.0-inch square pod lamps and a 10-inch central lightbar.
Unfortunately, NIMSO doesn't offer rugged parts for the all-new Frontier for the 2022 model year or the all-new 2022 model year Pathfinder either.
Available in 17- by 7.5-inch dimensions for 265/70 tires, the wheels are load rated for 1,950 pounds (885 kilograms) and tested to SAE J2530 standards. However, there’s a problem with them and other off-road parts.
The fine print on the NISMO website says that “accessories shown on the vehicle are not genuine Nissan or Infiniti parts or accessories.” The legal vernacular goes on to mention that “motorsport parts are sold ‘as is’ without warranties.” In other words, unless there is a defect in the material or workmanship, returns are not allowed and refunds are not accepted.
Turning our attention back to the catalog, the list goes on with cat-back exhaust systems produced from T-304 stainless steel. Pricing ranges from $724 for the Frontier to $1,531 for the Titan, which is a lot of money for insignificant performance and aural gains. The full-size workhorse can be further spruced up with a light kit, which retails at $1,150 for a quarter of covers and four off-road lights that promise 8,600 lumens of brightness.
Finally, owners and customers of the Frontier may upgrade the front bumper with a heavy-duty unit constructed from high-tensile strength steel and finished in two-stage textured black powder coat. Tipping the scales at 105 pounds (48 kilograms), the no-nonsense bumper features shackle mounts, a winch mounting that uses a Warn mounting pattern, and light mounts that accommodate 4.0-inch square pod lamps and a 10-inch central lightbar.
Unfortunately, NIMSO doesn't offer rugged parts for the all-new Frontier for the 2022 model year or the all-new 2022 model year Pathfinder either.