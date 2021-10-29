Nissan Returns to SEMA in Style, Has Three New Vehicles and a Few Surprises

Nissan is returning to the SEMA show this year, and the Japanese marque has prepared a few things for its booth. As expected, a few modified Nissans will hit the stage. One of them is dubbed DocZ and it is not owned by the Japanese company, but by actor Sung Kang (you may know him as Han).
So, let us start with the DocZ, which is a 1972 Datsun 240Z that has been modified in a Safari rally-inspired manner. Actor and producer Sung Kang, renowned around the world for his role of Han, in the Fast and Furious series, has restored an example with his mentor, Erick Aguilar of Erick's Racing.
Kang already has another 240Z that is famous, which is dubbed FuguZ and has a Skyline engine in it, but the DocZ comes with an original L24. Well, it used to be original, but it was stroked to 2800 cc, fitted with a custom head, a trio of Weber carbs, and a custom exhaust system.
The mods on the DocZ are period correct, and they have been complemented by a refreshed suspension and a brake kit, along with 16-inch '78 Nanakorobi Yaoki wheels (a tribute to the original Kobe Seiko of the Z432), along with a total makeover for the body, which got a koi fish ghost effect on its red and black two-tone paint.
Another modified Nissan set for the 2021 SEMA Show belongs to Christ Forsberg, a three-time Formula Drift World Champion. His GT-R-powered all-custom, four-seat Altima drift machine, dubbed Altimaniac, produces 2,000 horsepower in a reliable form.
Another Z, this time the 2023 Z, will be showcased at SEMA in its limited-edition Z Proto Spec. Only 240 units of this special edition will be sold on the U.S. market, and those visiting the booth will also get the chance to see Hiroshi Tamura, the Chief Product Specialist of Nissan, who is considered the "father of the Z program."
The other side of the Nissan booth at SEMA 2021 features the 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X that was raced in the 2021 Rebelle Rally by Team Wild Grace. They finished the rally in sixth place, and this was Nissan's sixth running in the women-only Rebelle Rally event, which is considered one of the most demanding off-road rallies in America. The racers will be on the Nissan stand to talk about their experience.
Another 2022 Nissan Frontier will be showcased on the stand, but this one is called Project Overland Frontier. It comes with the NISMO Off Road Performance Suspension Kit, a two-inch lift in front, SPC front upper control arms with xAxis sealed flex joints, NISMO Off Road rear leaf springs and shocks, a full cat-back exhaust system with polished tip and laser-etched NISMO logo, as well as other modifications.
This Frontier was modified for overlanding, which means that it also received a rooftop tent, a bed rack, ditch lamps, a roof rack, an all-weather bed drawer system, and many more.
Most of the new NISMO Off Road parts featured on this example will be available through Nissan dealers, select NISMO retailers, or through NISMO's website starting early 2022.
The second customized Nissan belonging to the company is a Project Overland Pathfinder. Also modified for overlanding, this example comes with simple modifications that owners can install to make it easier for them to travel off the beaten path.
Upgrades added to the Project Overland Pathfinder include a two-inch lift kit with custom Bilstein monotube gas-pressurized shocks, custom 18×8-inch NISMO Off Road wheels, Maxxis RAZR AT tires in 265/60/R18 tires, and several accessories fitted to the roof to accommodate life in the wild with a vehicle, such as a roof-mounted tent, a camp kitchen, and many other elements.
