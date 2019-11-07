Nissan Frontier Desert Runner Concept Bashes Sand Dunes With Turbo V8 Power

More on this:

1 Z1 Motorsports Nissan 370Z Boasts Side-Exit Exhaust System, Extreme Rear Wing

2 Widebody R34 Nissan GT-R Is Full of Carbon, Looks Sliced

3 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo Gets R34 Face Swap, Looks Like a Perfect Match

4 Nissan 370Z Replacement Testing at Nurburgring, 400 HP Turbo Seems Possible

5 Mercedes May Discontinue the X-Class - We Drove It to See If It's Really a Loss