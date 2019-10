2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo Gets R34 Face Swap, Looks Like a Perfect Match

Despite the platform change and the serious design gap between the two generations of the Japanese cult car, the result looks surprisingly appealing.The 2020 GT-R Nismo was chosen as the starting point for this visual adventure. Keep in mind that we're talking about the most expensive R35 to date, with its MSRP sitting at a $212,435. And while the machine does pack plenty of track day assets, its financial side is still miles away from the $69,850 base price of the original 2008 model year GT-R, even if the two values are also set apart by inflation (the latter hasn't been adjusted for this).Chief among the revisions we have here is the return to the horizontal headlight setup, while the front grille is now split into two areas.Fans of the R34 Skyline GT-R V-Spec II and Z-Tune will recognise the fresh styling features of the front apron. And we can say the same about the vent adorning the hood of the vehicle.The area between the A and the B pillars is unchanged, so we have to move over to the now-flated rear arch, which fits the 2007 design that is the R35 perfectly, at least from this angle.The icing on this generation-connecting cake comes from the R34 Skyline rear wing, which simply couln't be skipped.Returning to the fate of the Nissan GT-R, the Japanese automotive producer has stated that both this and the also-aging 370Z have a certain future.And while there haven't been any Godzilla clues to date, we've published the first spyshots of the new Z car just yesterday.