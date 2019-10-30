2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo Gets R34 Face Swap, Looks Like a Perfect Match

View this post on Instagram

*2021 Nissan GTR NISMO Z-Tune* OK that's not really a thing but I've been working on this redesign recently and the idea behind it was to give the new GTR NISMO an added touch of classic greatness. I really miss the horizontally-aligned headlight placement of the previous generation Skylines so that was the first (and main) change to this. I then went ahead with 'splitting' the front grille area into two distinct sections - a nod to the previous Skylines. The front bumper intakes have been enlargened and the whole bumper reworked in general to add more sculpture, whilst including some design elements from the R34 Skyline V-Spec II and Z-Tune. There is now an additional bonnet (hood) vent to aid in further cooling - a design element also taken from the aforementioned cars. The white bodywork has been carried through into the A-pillar and I just had to bring back that signature rear arch flare over the rear wheels which gives the car a way more muscular look and stance. And finally...the big R34 Skyline wing. I don't need to explain that one. Hope you all like it! Let me know what you think in the comments 👇🏽 #Nissan #GTR #NISMO #Redesign

