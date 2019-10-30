2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo Gets R34 Face Swap, Looks Like a Perfect Match

The 2020 GT-R Nismo was chosen as the starting point for this visual adventure. Keep in mind that we're talking about the most expensive R35 to date, with its MSRP sitting at a $212,435. And while the machine does pack plenty of track day assets, its financial side is still miles away from the $69,850 base price of the original 2008 model year GT-R, even if the two values are also set apart by inflation (the latter hasn't been adjusted for this).
Chief among the revisions we have here is the return to the horizontal headlight setup, while the front grille is now split into two areas.
Fans of the R34 Skyline GT-R V-Spec II and Z-Tune will recognise the fresh styling features of the front apron. And we can say the same about the vent adorning the hood of the vehicle.
The area between the A and the B pillars is unchanged, so we have to move over to the now-flated rear arch, which fits the 2007 design that is the R35 perfectly, at least from this angle.
The icing on this generation-connecting cake comes from the R34 Skyline rear wing, which simply couln't be skipped.
Returning to the fate of the Nissan GT-R, the Japanese automotive producer has stated that both this and the also-aging 370Z have a certain future.
And while there haven't been any Godzilla clues to date, we've published the first spyshots of the new Z car just yesterday.
View this post on Instagram
*2021 Nissan GTR NISMO Z-Tune* OK that's not really a thing but I've been working on this redesign recently and the idea behind it was to give the new GTR NISMO an added touch of classic greatness. I really miss the horizontally-aligned headlight placement of the previous generation Skylines so that was the first (and main) change to this. I then went ahead with 'splitting' the front grille area into two distinct sections - a nod to the previous Skylines. The front bumper intakes have been enlargened and the whole bumper reworked in general to add more sculpture, whilst including some design elements from the R34 Skyline V-Spec II and Z-Tune. There is now an additional bonnet (hood) vent to aid in further cooling - a design element also taken from the aforementioned cars. The white bodywork has been carried through into the A-pillar and I just had to bring back that signature rear arch flare over the rear wheels which gives the car a way more muscular look and stance. And finally...the big R34 Skyline wing. I don't need to explain that one. Hope you all like it! Let me know what you think in the comments 👇🏽 #Nissan #GTR #NISMO #Redesign
View this post on Instagram
*2021 R36 Nissan GTR NISMO Concept* Thank you all for over 10K likes on my previous post - it's really amazing to see the reactions and feedback. I decided to update this redesign a little bit and go full on 'Inspired by the R34 Skyline GTR'. The headlights and grille have been more squared off and the trim colour changed to the iconic Bayside Blue, with silver/grey brake calipers. Here's a comparison shot with the R34 Nissan Skyline GTR from the early 2000's (courtesy of @harlowjapautos). I hope you like it, let me know about your thoughts in the comments 👇🏽😊 #Nissan #GTR #NISMO