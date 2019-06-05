Dude Puts Tesla Model S on Autopilot so He Can Eat a McFlurry at 50mph

4 Nissan Leaf Autech Is Exclusive To Japan

3 Nissan Leaf Battery Will Outlast the Vehicle By Up To 12 Years

2 Roberto Carlos to Hand Champions League Trophy Using Nissan Leaf NISMO RC

1 Nissan Warns FCA-Renault Merger Would Call for Review of Existing Alliance

More on this:

Nissan Updates Navara For 2020, Now Comes With Twin-Turbo Diesel As Standard

In production since 2014, the D23 or third-generation Navara is one of the best mid-size pickups in the world. Made even popular through badge-engineering by Mercedes-Benz and Renault, the Navara enters the 2020 model year with lots of improvements. 28 photos



Customers in Europe are treated to a six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic transmission, rear- and all-wheel drive, as well as three body styles (Chassis Cab, King Cab, and Double Cab). Pricing in the United Kingdom, for example, starts at £21,850 plus value-added tax.



NissanConnect infotainment with an 8.0-inch touchscreen is one of the few changes brought to the interior while Apple CarPlay is included on the N-Connecta trim level and upward. A smartphone app helps the owner locate the vehicle, check how much diesel there’s left in the tank, lock and unlock the Navara, and send destination to the satellite navigation ahead of depature. Black bezel LED headlights and new wheels designs are a few other highlights.



The multi-link rear suspension features dual-stage coil springs, and as opposed to the previous model, the 2020 features 25 millimeters of additional ground clearance. The modifications to the suspension helped in terms of payload capacity as well, now up by 45 kilograms (100 pounds). Instead of drums at the rear, the braking system now boasts discs on all four corners, improving stopping power by 40 percent according to



"The Navara is now in 109 markets worldwide and Nissan's frame and LCV business is seeing steady growth,” said Paolo D'Ettore, light commercial vehicles BU director. “With our ambitious midterm plan and growing product lineup, we're confident that this growth will continue, with more drivers purchasing our LCVs around the world."

First things first, the 2.3-liter Blue dCi now comes as standard with two turbochargers instead of one. This helps the four-cylinder turbo diesel meet the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard while developing 163 PS (161 horsepower) and 425 Nm (313 pound-feet) of torque. At the very top of the range, the 2.3 develops 190 PS (187 horsepower).Customers in Europe are treated to a six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic transmission, rear- and all-wheel drive, as well as three body styles (Chassis Cab, King Cab, and Double Cab). Pricing in the United Kingdom, for example, starts at £21,850 plus value-added tax.NissanConnect infotainment with an 8.0-inch touchscreen is one of the few changes brought to the interior while Apple CarPlay is included on the N-Connecta trim level and upward. A smartphone app helps the owner locate the vehicle, check how much diesel there’s left in the tank, lock and unlock the Navara, and send destination to the satellite navigation ahead of depature. Black bezel LED headlights and new wheels designs are a few other highlights.The multi-link rear suspension features dual-stage coil springs, and as opposed to the previous model, the 2020 features 25 millimeters of additional ground clearance. The modifications to the suspension helped in terms of payload capacity as well, now up by 45 kilograms (100 pounds). Instead of drums at the rear, the braking system now boasts discs on all four corners, improving stopping power by 40 percent according to Nissan "The Navara is now in 109 markets worldwide and Nissan's frame and LCV business is seeing steady growth,” said Paolo D'Ettore, light commercial vehicles BU director. “With our ambitious midterm plan and growing product lineup, we're confident that this growth will continue, with more drivers purchasing our LCVs around the world."