Manufactured in Argentina, Mexico, and Spain, the Renault Alaskan has been improved for the 2019 model year. The French half-brother of the Nissan Navara and Mercedes-Benz X-Class gained between 127 and 146 kilograms (280 and 322 pounds) in terms of payload capacity while towing capacity remains unchanged at 3.5 tons.
Care to guess how Renault pulled this off? The secret is the switch to a five-link setup for the rear suspension, and independent design that also improves on ride quality. Also at the rear, the French automaker decided to go forward with disc brakes. Speaking of stopping power, Automatic Emergency Braking is another highlight.
AEB is standard from the get-go, and no, Renault wasn’t first. Nissan introduced the auto-braking system in the Navara in 2018 for the 2019 model year, which goes to show that Renault likes to cheap out for as long as possible. As a matter of fact, Nissan build quality is going down because of the synergies with Renault and overzealous bean counters.
The 2.3-liter dCi soldiers on with minimal improvements, either with a single or a pair of turbochargers. The latest pollution-control technologies help the four-cylinder turbo diesel run as clean as possible, and thus far, Renault announced two states of tune. These are 160 and 190 PS (158 and 187 horsepower) with up to 425 Nm (313 pound-feet) of torque.
As ever, a seven-speed automatic is available as an option for those who can’t be bothered to row through the gears of a six-speed manual. But wait, there’s more! For the 2020 model year, the Alaskan levels up to 17-inch wheels instead of 16 inchers. The 18-inch option features a fancier design, and as far as the cabin is concerned, the big news here is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Also on the technological front, the Alaskan can be equipped with a 360-degree camera system and Trailer Sway Assist. Different software for the Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist promise better performance than before. Sales in Europe will kick off in the autumn, and thus far, Renault hasn’t released pricing information.
