2020 Renault City K-ZE Electric SUV to Premiere in Shanghai

Next week, two major auto shows take place simultaneously: in New York, NYIAS will open its doors to wonders meant for the global market, and in China Auto Shanghai 2019 will do the same, but mostly for the local market.

With five electric cars already on the market, having no EV in China was something Renault badly needed to fix. The City K-ZE is Renault’s way of keeping an older promise of finally entering the world’s largest electric car market with a mode that is going to be “a global car.”



The City K-ZE is an urban SUV , a body style chosen for obvious reasons in today’s market. For now, no official details were released about the production version, but it’s unlikely the performances of the City will stray too far from the ones of the concept shown last year.



For that car, Renault listed a range of 250 km (155 miles), not exactly at the top of the list of desirable capabilities in an EV, but more than enough for urban motoring and pretty much in line with most of the electric cars currently available on the Chinese market.



The concept used a charging system that could make it compatible with both domestic plugs and public infrastructures, but no details were provided at the time on how much it actually takes to get a full battery.



Rear parking sensors, rear view camera and a central screen with connected navigation and services will be offered as standard.



