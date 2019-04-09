autoevolution

2020 Renault City K-ZE Electric SUV to Premiere in Shanghai

9 Apr 2019, 13:05 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Next week, two major auto shows take place simultaneously: in New York, NYIAS will open its doors to wonders meant for the global market, and in China Auto Shanghai 2019 will do the same, but mostly for the local market.
5 photos
Renault K-ZERenault K-ZERenault K-ZERenault K-ZE
Not being a name usually associated with American-based car shows, French carmaker Renault is taking its merchandise to China next week where it will present the City K-ZE, the production version of the concept by the same name shown in October in Paris.

With five electric cars already on the market, having no EV in China was something Renault badly needed to fix. The City K-ZE is Renault’s way of keeping an older promise of finally entering the world’s largest electric car market with a mode that is going to be “a global car.”

The City K-ZE is an urban SUV, a body style chosen for obvious reasons in today’s market. For now, no official details were released about the production version, but it’s unlikely the performances of the City will stray too far from the ones of the concept shown last year.

For that car, Renault listed a range of 250 km (155 miles), not exactly at the top of the list of desirable capabilities in an EV, but more than enough for urban motoring and pretty much in line with most of the electric cars currently available on the Chinese market.

The concept used a charging system that could make it compatible with both domestic plugs and public infrastructures, but no details were provided at the time on how much it actually takes to get a full battery.

Rear parking sensors, rear view camera and a central screen with connected navigation and services will be offered as standard.

Locally, the production of the K-ZE will be handled by DRAC, Renault’s joint venture with the Dongfeng Motor Group.
2020 Renault City K-ZE Renault K-ZE Renault City K-ZE Renault Electric Car electric SUV
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
RENAULT models:
RENAULT ClioRENAULT Clio SmallRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniRENAULT KadjarRENAULT Kadjar CrossoverRENAULT Megane RS CoupeRENAULT Megane RS Coupe CoupeRENAULT CapturRENAULT Captur CompactAll RENAULT models  
 
 