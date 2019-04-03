2020 Renault Captur Shows Angry Look Under New Camouflage

Not long ago, the Nissan Juke had to compete with the MINI Cooper and the Audi A1 because it had no direct rivals. But now, it seems that every manufacturer has a small crossover. This is the second generation of France's champion, the Renault Captur, seen undergoing road testing with new camouflage.

11 photos



That being said, it feels like Renault is taking the crossover more seriously than the design department. Its LED headlights seem much narrower, giving the Captur 2 an angry look. Thankfully, they haven't switched the spit light setup either, which can make some crossovers look awkward.



Platform-wise, the Captur will roll around on the same architecture as the 2020 Clio and should have similar engines as well. Thankfully, the base SCe units will be skipped, so the range will kick off at the 1.0 TCe turbo, a new unit producing 100 HP and 160 Nm (118 lb-ft) and most likely available with a 5-speed manual or an X-Tronic CVT .



Further up the range, we'll find the 1.3 TCe making 130 HP and 240 Nm (177 lb-ft), fitted with the familiar 7-speed EDC twin-clutch box. Potentially, we could have a Captur GT or S-Edition with a 150 or 160 HP version of that engine. Rumors talked about an RS version too, but this has never been seen testing.



