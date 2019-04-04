autoevolution

2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV

4 Apr 2019, 19:31 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Renault might have problems at the top right now, but the company's range is healthier than ever. These are our first photos of the current generation Megane undergoing testing in time for a mid-life facelift.
18 photos
2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV
Following the lead set by the Kadjar or the new Clio, the Megane compact will receive cosmetic updates soon. Our spies in Southern Europe have managed to snap photos of several prototypes one of which seems to have no exhaust system at all.

We wouldn't be surprised to see a full EV version of the car, although, without a bespoke platform and a suitably large battery, it would be about as successful as the VW e-Golf. The other two test cars had exhaust systems, provisional ones which hint at powertrain development/testing.

Due to WLTP, Renault has had to add new engines even before the facelift. So, for example, diesel versions now have a 1.7-liter configuration, just like the Kadjar. In 2018, the French also changed the 1.5 dCi and installed the 1.3 TCe in place of the old 1.2.

So what's missing? Not a lot. Both versions of the Megane GT need updating. We even have photos of what the facelift is going to look like, thanks to one of them. The petrol-powered model should go from a 1.6 to a 1.8 while gaining 20 HP. As for the diesel, Renault now has a 2-liter diesel, which it didn't have ready back in 2015 when the GT dCi launched with a bi-turbo 1.6. But a diesel powerhouse isn't important for the Megane, at least not as much as the hybrid.

Renault promised every model will have one of those, and it started with the Clio. We honestly don't know what to expect, but it could even be a range-extended EV like Nissan has.

Cosmetically, we see refreshed bumpers and a small transition for the lights. The interior should also benefit from new textures, colors and phone connectivity. Expect the Megane facelift to debut at the end of 2019.
2021 Renault Megane Megane Facelift Renault spyshots
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
RENAULT models:
RENAULT ClioRENAULT Clio SmallRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniRENAULT KadjarRENAULT Kadjar CrossoverRENAULT Megane RS CoupeRENAULT Megane RS Coupe CoupeRENAULT CapturRENAULT Captur CompactAll RENAULT models  
 
 