2021 Renault Megane Facelift Spied Testing New Engines, Possible EV

Renault might have problems at the top right now, but the company's range is healthier than ever. These are our first photos of the current generation Megane undergoing testing in time for a mid-life facelift.

We wouldn't be surprised to see a full EV version of the car, although, without a bespoke platform and a suitably large battery, it would be about as successful as the VW e-Golf. The other two test cars had exhaust systems, provisional ones which hint at powertrain development/testing.



Due to WLTP, Renault has had to add new engines even before the facelift. So, for example, diesel versions now have a 1.7-liter configuration, just like the



So what's missing? Not a lot. Both versions of the Megane GT need updating. We even have HP . As for the diesel, Renault now has a 2-liter diesel, which it didn't have ready back in 2015 when the GT dCi launched with a bi-turbo 1.6. But a diesel powerhouse isn't important for the Megane, at least not as much as the hybrid.



Renault promised every model will have one of those, and it started with the Clio. We honestly don't know what to expect, but it could even be a range-extended EV like Nissan has.



